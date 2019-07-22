GARY — When R&R Sports Bar & Grill first opened its doors in July 2018, the business was well-received by the community and by city leaders eager to fill the unoccupied space at U.S. Steel Yard.
But baseball fans attending RailCats games may have noticed the restaurant shut down in May and never reopened in time for the start of the season.
In the last year, poor reviews found their way online, with customers complaining of long wait times and unavailable menu items. That, along with staffing and management problems, prompted the sudden closure.
Now, owner Dwayne Rancifer said R&R's team has some new faces, and they have taken the time to regroup and rebrand the restaurant under a new name — Outfield.
"There will be a lot of customer favorites like the jerk chicken and lobster tail from the previous R&R restaurant, and some new ones, as well, geared more towards the baseball crowd," Rancifer said.
The restaurant has been open for a few weeks now, Rancifer said, but a grand reopening is in the planning stages. Co-owner Ray Ross is still with the company, he said.
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson said business leaders had no intentions of closing indefinitely, and Rancifer is committed to continuing operating there.
Last summer, the city's Redevelopment Commission provided the business with an $80,000 grant for upgrades to the building, and in turn, the restaurant invested more than $300,000 in the location, she said.
The grant was made "as part of our efforts to reactivate this space after 10 years," she said. "They have met their commitment for the investment and will continue to operate."
Routine inspections from the local health department flagged some violations last year and in January, but those were corrected and they continued to do business, Freeman-Wilson said.
She added that the closure was not due to the violations.
Rancifer said he wasn't involved with the day-to-day operations at the time, so he couldn't speak to the violations.
"That manager is no longer. We've brought in a new managing partner to deal with the day-to-day operations," he said.
A new sign was delivered in June, but it was not correct, precipitating further delay to the grand reopening, Freeman-Wilson said. The new sign is correct, and city staff is meeting with Rancifer on Monday to discuss a grand reopening.
Freeman-Wilson said Rancifer's team also narrowed their menu offering in an effort to maintain quality control.
Rancifer said the restaurant's hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It will be closed Tuesdays, he said.
The restaurant is adjacent to the Gary RailCats stadium.
The 7,000-square-foot restaurant is a full-service operation with a bar and numerous TVs. Decorated with sports memorabilia and pictures, the restaurant has two garage-style doors that open up, and people can enjoy a RailCats game in the patio area.