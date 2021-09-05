Racing to remember: 9/11 event at West Beach will commemorate 20th anniversary

What happened on 9/11 should never be forgotten, said Leon Wolek.
Wolek, the founder of Leon's Triathlon, has partnered with the National Park Service and Team Rubicon Disaster Response to hold the inaugural America's Race on Sept. 11.
"We need this event. We need unity. The key words are: never forget," Wolek said.
He said the obstacle course race is part of the national recognition of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on American soil by 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda.
The event, which starts with opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. and continues with the 10 a.m. race, will be held at Indiana Dunes West Beach, 376 North County Line Road, Gary.
"We want this area to turn red, white and blue," Wolek said.
The event will honor military veterans and first responders.
American flags, grouped in 13 to honor the 13 U.S. service members who lost their lives last month in Afghanistan, will be posted by the Boy Scouts of America and JROTC of Portage.
The 5K and 10K championship races will feature obstacles and various scenarios representing numerous American conflicts, Wolek said.
Race participants will fight their way through the forests of the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. They will crawl through the trenches of WWI and negotiate the obstacles of Normandy Beach. Participants will also go on patrol in Vietnam; run up sand dunes in the Middle East and climb the stairs of the Twin Towers.
"We want to make sure American history is never forgotten and that the people who fought for America are not forgotten," Wolek said.
Military veterans and first responders had the first chance to sign up, with registration then open to the general public and capped at 250 contestants.
So far 95 participants have signed up for the race, race coordinator Jamie Murzyn said.
The race will have staggered start times, so the course will never get crowded.
Participants should be prepared to low crawl, bear crawl, carry sandbags, drag dummies and negotiate numerous obstacles spread throughout the racecourse.
There will be a water point approximately at the halfway point and snacks and refreshments will be provided close to the finish line.
Leon's Triathlon, dubbed "America's Race," was started in 1983 by New Chicago native Leon Wolek.
Wolek's first triathlon was initiated in 1983 near Izaak Walton off Interstate 65 in Hobart and later moved to the Wolf Lake Memorial Park location in Hammond.
This past June 6, the inaugural USA Triathlon Military and First Responders National Championships were held in Hammond to honor the service and sacrifice of members of the U.S. Armed Forces as well as police, fire and EMS personnel.
Leon's Triathlon has a long legacy of honoring and empowering U.S. service men and women, especially injured military veterans.
Leon's Triathlon partners with a variety of other local, state and national initiatives and organizations throughout the year to recognize and give back to military and first responders.
This year's earlier event was held on June 6, on the 77th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy, at Wolf Lake Memorial Park.
The opening ceremony remarks were made by World War II Veteran Willard Heili, and a flyover was made by a US. Army Black Hawk helicopter.
"People come from all over the U.S. and it's pretty humbling. The race is recognized across America as America's Race," Wolek said.
The race on Sept. 11 is a sister race to the event held on June 6.
"Now we are taking all that and then some and bringing it to the national park. It's very special," Wolek said.
Wolek praised the acceptance of the Indiana Dunes National Park officials to hold the event at West Beach.
"It's been an amazing journey. They share the same passion. We're honored to partner with them," Wolek said.
He credits his success to businesses like Luke Oil, WalMart/Sam's Club and NBC Sports; organizations like the Northwest Indiana Building Trades and individuals like graphic artist Andrea Rivera and photographer Edda Taylor.
"We're a well-oiled American machine," Wolek said.
Wolek, who grew up in New Chicago next to the Paul Leon Wolek American Legion, said it's appropriate that his idea for a triathlon was born in a small community.
"How appropriate that this idea started in one of the smallest towns in America near an American Legion named after my dad," Wolek said.
Pre-race activities, called Leon's Heroes, will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Chesterton Brewery, 1050 Broadway, in Chesterton.
Among the activities will be the release of a new beer called Leon's Heroes, American flags lining the roadway and searchlights set up to represent the Twin Towers.
"It will be epic," Wolek said.
Leo's Heroes is a non-profit organization that feeds into other events, Wolek said.
Those wanting to sign up in person for the Sept. 11 race can register up until 7:30 a.m.
Participants will receive a special t-shirt with the number 13 on it in special recognition of the 13 U.S. Service Members who lost their life in Afghanistan, a swag bag and a commemorative coin when finished.
Cost is $149 for the 10K and $129 for the 5K.
For more information on volunteering or sponsoring Leon's Triathlon Race series, contact Leon Wolek at 219-263-8345.
For more information on this race event, visit the race website at leonstriathlon.com. For information on Indiana Dunes National Park, visit www.nps.gov/indu.