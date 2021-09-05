Racing to remember: 9/11 event at West Beach will commemorate 20th anniversary

What happened on 9/11 should never be forgotten, said Leon Wolek.

Wolek, the founder of Leon's Triathlon, has partnered with the National Park Service and Team Rubicon Disaster Response to hold the inaugural America's Race on Sept. 11.

"We need this event. We need unity. The key words are: never forget," Wolek said.

He said the obstacle course race is part of the national recognition of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on American soil by 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda.

The event, which starts with opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. and continues with the 10 a.m. race, will be held at Indiana Dunes West Beach, 376 North County Line Road, Gary.

"We want this area to turn red, white and blue," Wolek said.

The event will honor military veterans and first responders.

American flags, grouped in 13 to honor the 13 U.S. service members who lost their lives last month in Afghanistan, will be posted by the Boy Scouts of America and JROTC of Portage.

The 5K and 10K championship races will feature obstacles and various scenarios representing numerous American conflicts, Wolek said.