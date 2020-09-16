Radio show host fired from The Score over misogynistic tweet about sideline reporter

Former Times of Northwest Indiana staff writer and columnist Dan McNeil, a Northwest Indiana native and longtime veteran of Chicago sports radio, was fired by WSCR-AM 670 The Score after tweeting a remark about an ESPN sideline reporter that was widely condemned as misogynistic and degrading.
McNeil, a Highland native and Highland High School graduate who wrote for The Times in the 1980s, tweeted “NFL sideline reporter or a host for the AVN annual awards presentation?” about ESPN Monday Night Football sideline reporter Maria Taylor’s wardrobe during the Monday Night Football game in which the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New York Giants.
He was alluding to the Adult Video News' annual pornography awards ceremony.
“Dan McNeil is no longer an employee at The Score," Philadelphia-based Entercom Communications said in a statement. "For each one of us our words have power. For our brands and on-air personalities that is amplified and brings increased responsibility how we choose to use our voices. Last night’s tweet, and its degrading and humiliating tone to a fellow female broadcaster, was unacceptable. We have the best teams in Chicago, and we must continue to hold ourselves to high expectations to continue to be leaders in our organization, our industry and our community. We apologize to all who were offended by Dan’s words, especially Maria.”
Taylor, who has reported on College Gameday, NBA Countdown and other programs on ESPN since 2014, was making her debut as a sideline reporter on Monday Night Football.
"Well Danny Dearest if you would like to continue making sexist comments about me ... please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown double header I’ll be hosting tomorrow night Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in!" she tweeted in response.
McNeil had been on air in the afternoons for The Score since 2018, his third stint with the radio station over his decades-long career in Chicagoland sports media.
After writing for the Highland High School newspaper in the 1970s, he wrote for a defunct weekly paper in Lansing and later covered sports, including the Chicago Blackhawks and Big Ten football, as a staff writer for The Times before he was released in 1987, according to Times archives.
He has also written for the Chicago Tribune and Sun-Times and worked for a number of Chicago radio stations, including WGN, WLUP and WMVP, where he was fired for calling a female television executive a "bitch" while on air.
McNeil's former colleague Julie DiCaro, an Indiana University graduate, wrote on Deadspin that she was not surprised to "see McNeil cluelessly pushing out blatant sexism into the void" and that he had been given multiple chances at redemption.
"I worked with McNeil for several years at WSCR in Chicago, one of the leading sports stations in the entire country. Dan is a hugely successful radio host who is mostly known for leaving every station he’s at in a less-than-amicable fashion, but inexplicably getting another job soon after," she wrote. "To make room for McNeil, a young Black man with an important voice and conscience on racial issues, Jason Goff, was let go. I never interacted with McNeil much, I was on the air later in the day than he was. When we did cross paths, he often told me I 'smelled good.'"
