Radio show host fired from The Score over misogynistic tweet about sideline reporter

“Dan McNeil is no longer an employee at The Score," Philadelphia-based Entercom Communications said in a statement. "For each one of us our words have power. For our brands and on-air personalities that is amplified and brings increased responsibility how we choose to use our voices. Last night’s tweet, and its degrading and humiliating tone to a fellow female broadcaster, was unacceptable. We have the best teams in Chicago, and we must continue to hold ourselves to high expectations to continue to be leaders in our organization, our industry and our community. We apologize to all who were offended by Dan’s words, especially Maria.”