Radiothon to raise funds for Chesterton High School’s radio station
Chesterton High School will host their 30th annual Radiothon from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily during High School Radio Week from April 19-23. Some of the DJs hosting the event include, from left, Charlie Byrd, Emily Chisolm and Ethan Kroft.

Since the 1970s, Chesterton High School has operated its own radio station that's given students ranging from freshmen to seniors real-world experience being on the air.

High school students run WDSO-FM 88.3 "The Rock," a noncommercial educational station that broadcasts rock music during the day and some after-school shows. All the DJs are students who must first take the semester-long Introduction to Radio/TV class.

WDSO-FM also has broadcast news, sports and live coverage of Chesterton town meetings and the Duneland School Board.

The 410-watt station, which is broadcast from the Chesterton Middle School and on the internet, will host its 30th Annual Radiothon from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily during High School Radio Week, which takes place from April 19-23.

"Radiothon is the time of year when listeners can make a contribution to support the station," Chesterton High School said in a press release. "If you like the music and the local programs you hear on Chesterton High School’s radio station, please consider making a donation to the station."

Most regular programming will take place, but DJs Nathan Bunning, Emily Chislom, Drew Malapanes and Charlie Bryd will take music requests all week. The radio station also will have hourly giveaways.

The radio station is now collecting pledges and will continue to do so through April 23 with a short break on Wednesday of the Radiothon. All donations will be used to pay for operations or equipment.

People can make pledges by calling 219-983-3777 or visiting the Chesterton High School security desk.

For more information, visit duneland.k12.in.us/wdso.

