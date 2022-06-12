RailCats, union members volunteer to spruce up baseball field

PORTAGE — It was like coming home again for Noah Simmons.

The assistant general manager and head groundskeeper for the Gary SouthShore RailCats spent a good portion of his youth playing Little League at the fields in Portage.

When he got the call asking for help to get a field ready for the June 5 opening Challenger Division game, he jumped at the chance.

“I grew up at this place. The first thing was how are we going to make this happen. We can’t not let this happen,” said Simmons, who, along with Brian Lyter, president of Salvi Sorts Enterprises, the parent company of the RailCats, and the team’s groundskeeping crew, spent the morning working on the field.

They were joined by members of USW Local 6103 from U.S. Steel’s Midwest Plant in Portage, Portage Parks Department, and other city employees.

The steelworkers volunteered to paint the concession stand and bollards around the parking lot, while city crews painted a storage building and took on other tasks.

“This is all about people who volunteer and want to make the city a better place. I’m grateful to the RailCats and steelworkers for coming out today, bringing their equipment and getting the fields and complex ready for the Challengers to play on Sunday,” said Mayor Sue Lynch. “They volunteered to help and they really stepped up.”

Lynch also thanked Andy Maletta, a longtime Portage Park Board member and director of the Portage Economic Development Corp., for contacting the RailCats and other volunteers to organize the cleanup day.

“I really appreciate him organizing this event this morning,” Lynch said.

The Challenger League is scheduled to play at the field at 5 p.m. each Sunday in June. The league provides baseball experiences for youngsters with disabilities.

Chandra Ostrander of Real Life Church, which sponsors the Portage Challenger League, said the work on the field will mean everything to the 27 youngsters who participate in Challenger baseball.

“The RailcCts crew is always amazing, and they know what they are doing,” Ostrander said. “This is just for them. The kids are going to feel like a million bucks. I am just so humbled by the generosity and the time they spent so these kids could play.”

The city’s Redevelopment Commission purchased the nearly 8-acre complex last year from Indiana Division One Little League after the Portage Little League organization canceled its charter. The RDC purchased the property for approximately $750,000 and has plans to construct a youth sports center on the property.

In the meantime, the Redevelopment Commission has invested about $150,000 into the fields, said A.J. Monroe, director of redevelopment.

Block dugouts and bleachers were demolished because they were failing and not ADA compliant. They also replaced the roof, soffits, facia, and siding on the concession building and are constructing new dugouts on the senior league field. They will also be crack sealing, seal coating and re-striping the parking lot and completing improvements to the restrooms. The Redevelopment Commission contracted with a private firm to mow and maintain the fields.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.