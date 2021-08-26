Railroad Museum on track with new developments

The museum has also signed an agreement with the owners of bock Lumber Co. No. 1 that will allow steam engines to operate on a long-term basis.

Bock Lumber Co. No. 1 is a 0-4-4T Forney-type steam locomotive built in 1908.

The locomotive has undergone an extensive multi-year restoration at a facility in Illinois and will be delivered to the museum in coming weeks once final touches are completed.

"This locomotive has such a unique look -- something you would normally only find in a storybook," museum treasurer Robert Barcus said.

"It's unlike any other steam locomotive you're going to see out there. It really is quite impressive," Barcus added.

Bock Lumber Co. No. 1 features a gray and blue paint scheme and is decorated with red and white pinstripes.

It has an all-wooden cab with brass fixtures throughout and is adorned with polished accoutrements.

“This is going to be such a huge draw for us,” Barcus said. “Everybody loves steam because it seems alive, and I think people are really going to want to take a look at this little steamer for themselves.”