Railroad Museum on track with new developments

NORTH JUDSON — The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum is on track for a number of new developments.
Those developments include an agreement that will allow the return to steam-powered excursions as well as a signed lease agreement with Chesapeake & Indiana Railroad (CKIN) and a locomotive donation from CKIN.
The museum, at 507 Mulberry St., will continue to lease a five-mile section of track between North Judson and English Lake.
The five-mile section is where the museum has its regular 10-mile round trip Saturday train rides that continue through the end of September.
If COVID-19 recommendations allow, HVRM will be able to do Pumpkin Trains, Halloween Trains and Santa Trains later this year, museum officials said.
The new agreement with CKIN simplifies operating protocols and communication between the museum and CKIN and gives the museum greater operating flexibility, museum officials said.
It also signifies a renewed relationship between the museum and the shortline, which was purchased by Midwest & Bluegrass Rail in 2020.
“M&B has been great to work with,” said Todd Flanigan, museum president. “This not only allows us to continue running our trains, but it really gives us the opportunity to make North Judson a must-see tourist destination."
Maintenance of the track along the leased section of the rail line will fall on the museum.
The shortline will retain the right to serve freight customers along the line, which could lead to greater economic development opportunities in the area, museum officials said.
"We have quickly developed a great partnership with HVRM," said Brian Miller, chief operations officer for Midwest & Bluegrass Rail.
"HVRM does a great job promoting rail and rail history in the Region. We are excited about the future of both organizations," Miller said.
The rail line was previously owned by the Town of North Judson which sold the track to Midwest & Bluegrass Rail earlier this year.
In related news, CKIN has donated locomotive No. 818 to the museum.
The locomotive is currently operational and will remain in service, hauling freight until it is ready for delivery to the museum, museum officials said.
"We're very excited to accept this locomotive," Flanigan said.
The locomotive, previously owned by the Elgin, Joliet & Eastern Railway, is a six-axle diesel-electric unit originally built in 1959 by the Electro-Motive Division of General Motors as SD9 No. 172 for the Duluth, Missabe and Iron Range Railway.
The museum has also signed an agreement with the owners of bock Lumber Co. No. 1 that will allow steam engines to operate on a long-term basis.
Bock Lumber Co. No. 1 is a 0-4-4T Forney-type steam locomotive built in 1908.
The locomotive has undergone an extensive multi-year restoration at a facility in Illinois and will be delivered to the museum in coming weeks once final touches are completed.
"This locomotive has such a unique look -- something you would normally only find in a storybook," museum treasurer Robert Barcus said.
"It's unlike any other steam locomotive you're going to see out there. It really is quite impressive," Barcus added.
Bock Lumber Co. No. 1 features a gray and blue paint scheme and is decorated with red and white pinstripes.
It has an all-wooden cab with brass fixtures throughout and is adorned with polished accoutrements.
“This is going to be such a huge draw for us,” Barcus said. “Everybody loves steam because it seems alive, and I think people are really going to want to take a look at this little steamer for themselves.”
Steam has not operated at the museum since 2011 when officials there ran a series of excursions in partnership with the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society.
Founded in 1988, the HVRM is a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to the preservation of railroad history in Northwest Indiana.
The museum educates the public through interpretive displays and its tourist railroad operations.
More information about the museum can be found online at hoosiervalley.org or on the museum's Facebook page at @hoosiervalley.