Railroads companies, including those whose trains crisscross the Calumet Region daily, are promoting Rail Safety Week this week to encourage people to be safe around train tracks.

CN, CSX and other railroads are encouraging people to not trespass on railroad tracks and to watch out for trains while crossing railroads.

"Education is at the heart of rail safety. By engaging with communities and fostering a culture of awareness, we can make substantial progress toward reducing these incidents,” said Sean Douris, chief of police, public safety and infrastructure protection at CSX. “We urge everyone to join us in supporting Rail Safety Week. Everyone can do something to help stop track tragedies and take proactive measures to stay safe around the railroad."

CSX is using billboards, social media posts and safety blitzes to warn people about crossing collisions, an estimated 60% of which occur at crossings with gates or lights. It's estimated nearly 2,200 people in the United States were injured or killed every year from crossing collisions or while trespassing on the tracks.

Railroad trespassing deaths rose 6% to 1,175 in 2021.

“This isn’t just another number or statistic. It represents friends, family, neighbors and community members,” Douris said. “With safe driver and pedestrian behavior, these incidents are preventable. We all have a role to play in stopping track tragedies, and everyone has a responsibility to be safe around railroad tracks.”

CN encourages people near railroad tracks to "stop, look, listen and live."

“For more than a century, our railways have connected communities across North America and linked our countries to the rest of the world. As a vital part of our daily lives, everyone is responsible for rail safety, which is why CN wants you to get involved and help us save lives. We encourage you to remind your loved ones, neighbors, and communities about the critical importance of being safe around rail property; you could help save a life," said Stephen Covey, chief of police and chief security officer at CN.

Last year, an estimated 274 railroad crossing and trespassing deaths occurred in the United States. Canada had 66 railroad crossing and trespassing deaths.

“Rail Safety Week focuses awareness and education activities around the country into seven exciting days. Daily themes include rail safety tips emphasizing crossing safety for drivers, trespass prevention for pedestrians, safe practices for transit riders, no photos on tracks and more,” said Rachel Maleh, Executive Director of Operation Lifesaver, Inc. “During this annual observance, safety partners across North America join us for a concentrated week of sharing the important rail safety message. Everyone can help make their communities safer. Know the facts, recognize the signs, make good decisions and join us. Together, we can #STOPTrackTragedies.”