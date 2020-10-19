Raises drive increase in Porter County budget

VALPARAISO — Porter County’s budget is going up 1.6% in 2021, with the general fund approved at $42,454,565.
The increase of $697,875 is almost solely the result of raises for employees and elected officials — except the county commissioners and County Council members, who serve part-time — and the creation of a new deputy director position for the information technology and service department, County Auditor Vicki Urbanik said.
IT Director Eric Serrano and Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, persuaded the County Council to add the new $80,000 position on Thursday.
“That department has been tasked with a lot more responsibilities,” Councilman Jeff Larson, D-At-Large, said.
“It’s just the backbone of what every other office does,” Blaney said.
Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, stressed the need for internet security for the county.
“We’ve watched LaPorte, Lake County, get hacked around us,” Rivas said, so security is a high priority for Porter County.
Serrano has a strong background in internet security. He wants to devote more of his time in that area, giving some of his other duties to the new deputy director who will be hired next year.
Budget time is the best time to look at staffing needs, Rivas said, rather than address them throughout the year.
Council Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th, agreed with Rivas.
“We’re talking about positions and salaries at budget time,” Jessen said. “I like the way we’re talking about it, because I think that’s the way we should be looking at it.”
Serrano had asked for raises for employees, but the council “just sort of glossed over that,” Jessen said.
Whitten questioned the precedent of adding a position on the final reading for the budget.
“It may not fit protocol, but we need to do it,” Councilwoman Sylvia Graham, D-At-Large, said.
The new position and budget were unanimously approved by the council.
Rivas asked Serrano to return to the council in a couple of months to present his vision for the IT department. Serrano was hired this fall, replacing previous director Don Wellsand, who retired.
