Raising Cane's coming to Region at former TGI Fridays site
HOBART — A Raising Cane’s restaurant is coming to Hobart.

The chain, which is known for its chicken fingers, plans to build a 3,023-square-foot restaurant at the site of the former TGI Fridays at 2487 E. 80th Ave. in the Crossings of Hobart shopping center.

The facility will include an outdoor patio and a two-lane drive-thru, said Tom Szafranski, of the Kimley-Horn engineering firm.

The project took a step forward Thursday after the city’s Plan Commission approved the site plan for the new building.

Szafranski said the Raising Cane’s restaurant will be within the existing footprint of the former TGI Fridays building.

The TGI Fridays closed recently after 25 years of service across from Southlake Mall in Hobart.

The Raising Cane’s restaurant wasn’t the only development to receive the commission’s approval on Thursday.

It also granted an amendment to a planned unit development classification, approved a site plan and gave preliminary one-lot subdivision approval for two 11,000-square-foot industrial speculative buildings near Lincoln Highway and Dakota Street.

The approvals came with conditions that the sanitary sewer be extended to the boundary of the property, right of way be dedicated for a future road in the area and an access easement be provided for a private road there.

The commission also authorized a site plan for a reconfiguration of the parking lot and drive-thru for the Chick-Fil-A on U.S. 30 near Southlake Mall. The drive-thru will be converted to a two-lane layout with a canopy to make it more efficient.

The new drive-thru design will reduce the number of parking spaces available, but the lot will still comply with city standards.

