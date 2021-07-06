Raising Cane's coming to Region at former TGI Fridays site

HOBART — A Raising Cane’s restaurant is coming to Hobart.

The chain, which is known for its chicken fingers, plans to build a 3,023-square-foot restaurant at the site of the former TGI Fridays at 2487 E. 80th Ave. in the Crossings of Hobart shopping center.

The facility will include an outdoor patio and a two-lane drive-thru, said Tom Szafranski, of the Kimley-Horn engineering firm.

The project took a step forward Thursday after the city’s Plan Commission approved the site plan for the new building.

Szafranski said the Raising Cane’s restaurant will be within the existing footprint of the former TGI Fridays building.

The TGI Fridays closed recently after 25 years of service across from Southlake Mall in Hobart.

The Raising Cane’s restaurant wasn’t the only development to receive the commission’s approval on Thursday.