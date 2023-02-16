HIGHLAND — Detective Cmdr. Ralph Potesta has become Highland's 16th police chief.

The veteran Highland officer was sworn in to office Monday night, succeeding Pete Hojnicki, who retired last week after almost 21 years leading the department.

Potesta's family accompanied him to the ceremony at Highland Town Hall.

"Thanks for having faith in me," Potesta said, thanking Highland officials and residents. "It’s a great honor for me to be able to serve our community in this capacity."

Potesta, 56, said he began his tenure in Highland as a patrol officer in 1989.

He was assigned to the detective bureau in 2001 and promoted to detective corporal in 2006. He advanced to detective sergeant in 2007 and was appointed detective commander in 2008.

"I was born and raised in this town, graduated from Highland High School and, after getting hired here in 1989, I worked the next 33-plus years of my life climbing the ranks at the Highland Police Department," he said.

He is a 1989 graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and took executive training at the FBI National Academy in 2009.

He's also a 1991 graduate of Indiana University Northwest, earning a degree in criminal justice.

Potesta offered lots of praise for his predecessor.

"I had a great mentor in outgoing Chief Peter Hojnicki and I learned a lot from him over the years," Potesta said, adding that he has big shoes to fill. "I was honored to be a part of his administrative team for the past 14 years."

A major focal point in Hojnicki's tenure was his continual efforts to keep a solid connection between the police and the Highland community, Potesta said. And community support remains strong.

"Most of our residents have continued to support our officers by letting us all know that we are appreciated. My goal is to continue strengthening this bond during my tenure as chief."

Potesta plans to continue providing the best equipment and training available to his officers.

He also plans to work closely with the Police Commission and Town Council to deal with the recruitment and retention issues that many police departments, including Highland, are facing across the country.

In recognition of his years of service to the town, Hojnicki was presented a special plaque by the council.