 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ramp from Gary Road to northbound Cline Avenue set to close Monday
urgent

Ramp from Gary Road to northbound Cline Avenue set to close Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
Ramp from Gary Road to northbound Cline Avenue set to close Monday

A map shows the closure set to go into effect Monday from Gary Road to Cline Avenue. 

 Provided

GARY — The ramp from Gary Road to northbound Cline Avenue (State Road 912) will be closed beginning Monday for remediation.

The closure will be in place until mid-July, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) wrote in a Facebook post.

While closed, 750 feet of pipe will be installed to prevent oil from entering the ditch.

"A full road closure is required for the duration of the project to allow sufficient room for the various construction activities and for the safety of workers and motorists," INDOT said in the post.

INDOT encouraged motorists to seek an alternate route while the closure is in effect.

Gary Road connects the Indiana Toll Road to Cline Avenue. INDOT's official detour is to head south on U.S. 12 (State Road 912) and use the ramps at U.S. 20 to exit and reenter to go north.

Gallery: COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

At least four killed by flooding across Nashville

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts