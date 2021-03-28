Ramp from Gary Road to northbound Cline Avenue set to close Monday

GARY — The ramp from Gary Road to northbound Cline Avenue (State Road 912) will be closed beginning Monday for remediation.

The closure will be in place until mid-July, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) wrote in a Facebook post.

While closed, 750 feet of pipe will be installed to prevent oil from entering the ditch.

"A full road closure is required for the duration of the project to allow sufficient room for the various construction activities and for the safety of workers and motorists," INDOT said in the post.

INDOT encouraged motorists to seek an alternate route while the closure is in effect.

Gary Road connects the Indiana Toll Road to Cline Avenue. INDOT's official detour is to head south on U.S. 12 (State Road 912) and use the ramps at U.S. 20 to exit and reenter to go north.

