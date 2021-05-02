 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rate hikes pending in Whiting
alert urgent

Rate hikes pending in Whiting

Whiting City Hall stock (copy)

Whiting City Hall is shown.

 Doug Ross, file The Times

WHITING — The City Council will on May 11 consider on final reading ordinances that would raise water, sanitary and garbage/recycling rates.

The cost of water for residents would go from $3.02 to $3.56 per 1,000 gallons for 2021 and 2022.

The new rate would be retroactive to the start of 2021, but Mayor Steve Spebar said the city would absorb the additional cost from the start of the year through May.

Whiting purchases its water from Hammond and was informed in October that Hammond would be increasing its cost for water.

Spebar said Whiting has agreed with Hammond on a 10-year contract that will save Whiting $3 million over the course of the contract compared to rates Hammond had originally proposed.

"As Hammond's rates increase to us there will be slight increases going forward every couple years," Spebar said.

Public hearings for all three ordinances were held at the council's most recent meeting.

Coming Sunday, see a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright.

Only one resident addressed the council and asked if the city could build its own water filtration plant of make use of well water.

"We could be making money selling water or at least taking care of ourselves, making us independent," Whiting resident James Duha said.

Spebar said Whiting has an ordinance that does not allow well water for potable purposes and that building its own filtration plant has been discussed many times but for different reasons has never happened.

"In the meantime, we have at least stabilized for 10 years and that gives us options to look in many other directions if we choose to," Spebar said.

The ordinance that would raise sanitary rates would make the rate for residents go from $4.33 to $4.70 per 1,000 gallons of water used.

Spebar said this is necessary due to work Hammond did to its sanitary system.

"They did infrastructure upgrades and we're paying them $600,000 over 20 years," Spebar said.

The rate for garbage and recycling would increase from $5.46 to $7.50 per month for each single-family home.

Spebar said the proposed higher rate is due to a $55,000 increase for the cost of recycling in the city's latest contract with Republic Services.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Horizon Bank profits up 74% year over year

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts