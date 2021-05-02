Rate hikes pending in Whiting

WHITING — The City Council will on May 11 consider on final reading ordinances that would raise water, sanitary and garbage/recycling rates.

The cost of water for residents would go from $3.02 to $3.56 per 1,000 gallons for 2021 and 2022.

The new rate would be retroactive to the start of 2021, but Mayor Steve Spebar said the city would absorb the additional cost from the start of the year through May.

Whiting purchases its water from Hammond and was informed in October that Hammond would be increasing its cost for water.

Spebar said Whiting has agreed with Hammond on a 10-year contract that will save Whiting $3 million over the course of the contract compared to rates Hammond had originally proposed.

"As Hammond's rates increase to us there will be slight increases going forward every couple years," Spebar said.

Public hearings for all three ordinances were held at the council's most recent meeting.

Only one resident addressed the council and asked if the city could build its own water filtration plant of make use of well water.