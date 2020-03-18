You are the owner of this article.
3rd Lake County resident tests positive for coronavirus, ISDH says
Virus Outbreak Indiana

Courtney Crabtree checks the temperature of a customer at a Witham Health Services drive-through Community Viral Screening center, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Whitestown, Ind. The screening center for coronavirus will help provide guidance and reduce unnecessary trips to the emergency room. 

 Associated Press

A third Lake County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, state health officials announced Wednesday morning. 

The Indiana State Department of Health reported nine new positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing to the number of Hoosiers diagnosed to 39. 

In total, 193 people have been tested for the virus. 

The tests have been conducted through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.

Two Hoosiers have died, the ISDH said Wednesday. 

The new cases involve residents of Clark, Fayette, Hamilton, Hendricks, Jennings, Lake, Madison and Marion counties.

On Tuesday, Community Hospital in Munster and Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville confirmed they each are treating a patient who tested positive.

ISDH confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in a Hoosier with recent travel, on March 6. On Monday, ISDH reported the first death in Indiana due to COVID-19.

Nineteen counties have reported positive COVID-19 cases: Adams, Bartholomew, Clark, Boone, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Jennings, Johnson, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Marion, Noble, St. Joseph and Wells counties.

Marion County has reported the highest number of cases.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

