3rd Lake County resident tests positive for coronavirus, ISDH says

A third Lake County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, state health officials announced Wednesday morning.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported nine new positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing to the number of Hoosiers diagnosed to 39.

In total, 193 people have been tested for the virus.

The tests have been conducted through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.

Two Hoosiers have died, the ISDH said Wednesday.

The new cases involve residents of Clark, Fayette, Hamilton, Hendricks, Jennings, Lake, Madison and Marion counties.

On Tuesday, Community Hospital in Munster and Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville confirmed they each are treating a patient who tested positive.