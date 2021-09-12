Readers reflect on Sept. 11, 2001

Times readers and Northwest Indiana residents were asked to offer their recollections from Sept. 11, 2001.

These are the memories some chose to share:

I was 22 years old on Sept. 11, 2001. At the time, I was working for the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of Porter County as a home health social worker. My co-worker Michelle and I heard bits and pieces of what was happening throughout the office. We turned on the radio and listened to the horrors of what was unfolding. My best friend was working as a flight attendant for ATA at the time, and I couldn’t remember if she was flying that day. It took me over an hour to get a line on the phone as the system was overloaded (she was home, thankfully). That day was a wash. I only had one patient visit that day. Everyone was glued to their televisions and didn’t want to be bothered.

That night I was scheduled to go on a date, and I wound up canceling. He was someone I’d met at the Popcorn Festival the previous weekend. My priorities shifted. I wanted to see my grandmother and my mom. Driving through Hobart, I heard George W. Bush’s iconic speech through the speakers of my 1992 Ford Tempo: “None of us will ever forget this day, yet we go forward to defend freedom and all that is good and just in our world.”