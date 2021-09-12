Readers reflect on Sept. 11, 2001

Times readers and Northwest Indiana residents were asked to offer their recollections from Sept. 11, 2001.
These are the memories some chose to share:
I was 22 years old on Sept. 11, 2001. At the time, I was working for the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of Porter County as a home health social worker. My co-worker Michelle and I heard bits and pieces of what was happening throughout the office. We turned on the radio and listened to the horrors of what was unfolding. My best friend was working as a flight attendant for ATA at the time, and I couldn’t remember if she was flying that day. It took me over an hour to get a line on the phone as the system was overloaded (she was home, thankfully). That day was a wash. I only had one patient visit that day. Everyone was glued to their televisions and didn’t want to be bothered.
That night I was scheduled to go on a date, and I wound up canceling. He was someone I’d met at the Popcorn Festival the previous weekend. My priorities shifted. I wanted to see my grandmother and my mom. Driving through Hobart, I heard George W. Bush’s iconic speech through the speakers of my 1992 Ford Tempo: “None of us will ever forget this day, yet we go forward to defend freedom and all that is good and just in our world.”
Twenty years later, with the politicizing of masks and vaccines, we are divided to fight the “invisible” enemy of this evil pandemic. How I wish we could feel united again to help end it. How I wish we could feel as compassionate towards each other as we did so long ago.
— Carri Massau-Ables
Sept. 11, 2001, I was visiting family in Kennesaw, Georgia. The television pictures of the crumbling of the Twin Towers filled me with an emotional combination of horror and fear and anger. Later in the day, seeking a place to pray and deal with my strong feelings, I went to the top of nearby Kennesaw Mountain, a quiet place with a lovely view of downtown Atlanta. It is a park memorializing a last ditch battle of the Civil War.
There is a tree-lined path that I have often walked on my visits to Georgia. The historic trail passes the still-entrenched cannons from the brutal conflict of 140 years earlier. I felt a rising rage that engulfed me with a sense of the chaotic stupidity of it. In the suffocating aura of that September day, I was staring at cannons that had been placed and maintained with pride as if something noble had been accomplished by their use. I had never considered myself a pacifist, but on that day I experienced a primeval anger at the blindness of the human race.
— Nancy D. Becker
Like Alan Jackson's song asks, "Where were you when the world stopped turning, on that September day?" I was having breakfast at a local restaurant when the news broke. Everyone sat in shock as the TV screen showed live footage of what was happening. Silence. A cough sometimes broke the quiet, but no one was talking. Silence.
I remember feeling fear. Watching TV, at what could be the start of another major war. Fear of not knowing what was going to happen.
Today, thinking back 20 years ago, reliving the sense of fear, made me understand how people might have felt going through their own time of history. How did the colonists feel about Bunker Hill and Lexington? Did they have a sense of dread of a possible war? Were the citizens of South Carolina concerned about war because of Fort Sumter? Were the Northern people worried about the resumption of war after President Lincoln's assassination? Did the sinking of the cruise liner Lusitania bring terror of war? Did Pearl Harbor sound alarm in the hearts of the American people? It did, but, alarm and fear awoke the fighting spirit of the American people. They fought for our freedoms of which we enjoy today. Just like 9/11 did for our fighting men and women.
I have "not forgotten how it felt that day. To see your homeland under fire and our people blown away," — from Darryl Worley's "Have you forgotten?"
Twenty years later, I personally have not forgotten. To our military and first responders, "Lets roll!!!"
— Gene Lerner
My name is Brandyce Powell and as a 14-year-old freshman attending Andrean High School, the memories of 9/11 are as vivid today as they were then. I know my exact class schedule for that day 20 years later. Theology was first and English was second. Next was 10 minutes of home room and that’s where we started hearing the news of planes crashing on the East Coast. My home room and English classes were adjacent to each other. I am unsure of the exact conversation between my teachers, but the worry on each of their faces were startling.
After home room, I went to Algebra, which was located on the second floor. By that time, we hear of two planes crashing into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. Hearing about the tragedy of the Pentagon disturbed me because in May 2001, my eighth grade class took a trip to Washington, D.C.
I remember thinking to myself, “We were just there.” A lot of us looked out of the window toward Broadway and wondered would a plane just so happen to come crashing down.
By lunchtime, the hallways and cafeteria were oddly quiet and everyone looked worried. Unlike today where we could get information from a smartphone, some teachers had on radios and attempted to relay information to students the best way they could.
After lunch, I had biology, art, health and band. Around 1:45 p.m., the principal came over the PA system and announced that four planes were hijacked. Two crashed into the towers in New York, one crashed into the Pentagon and the other crashed into a field. He then announced that all rehearsals, practices and after-school activities were canceled and that everyone needed to leave immediately. This was shocking and puzzling and because I had a scheduled band practice that Tuesday, I had to wait a little while longer to be picked up from school.
By the time my mother and I got home, every television station was repeating footage of the planes crashing. What I remember most is seeing people jumping out of windows and the towers falling. The billowing clouds of dust and debris covering the streets and citizens of Manhattan was something out of a war zone. I thought of nearby Chicago and praying that nothing would happen there.
After an hour or so I remember not being able to watch anymore. It was emotionally draining and for a teenage girl who’s only worry was wondering what to wear to the homecoming dance, repeatedly watching the footage was terrifying. I went to bed prayerful, confused, and worried for our country.
— Brandyce Powell
I was a CNA at a nursing home, feeding patients their breakfast in the dining room when a co-worker’s husband called to let us know what was happening. We were all so silent, just watching the news and events happening. It was beyond horrific. Then we got word that schools were on lockdown. I immediately called my husband to check on our young son. Scariest time!
— Christina Carrillo
Working construction downtown Chicago, I was on break at a little grocery store and seen it on TV. We all got sent home that day.
— Sal Villanueva
I was working in Chicago. Our director sent us home. The streets were crowded with others going home. We were unnerved. I stayed glued to the TV.
— Linda Stafford Boudi
I was getting ready for the Jimmy Buffett concert in Indianapolis. My mom is a United Airlines flight attendant, dad was a former pilot. I was watching "Good Morning America" while we were getting ready and knew it was United and a terror attack the moment it hit.
— Chad True
I was in my senior year of high school in shop class. We were out on a site where we were helping build a HUD home when one of my buddies came to tell us that he heard it on the radio. Me and my buddy left and went to his house to watch it on TV.
— Thaddeus Schultz
I was thinking immediately upon hearing it that bin Laden was behind it. I had class and I made some phone calls. I went to a college class. The teacher said we shouldn’t be here. He sent everyone home. The next day I donated a pint of blood to the Red Cross.
— David Espinoza
This day we will remember forever. We were at the Bloomington hospital, TV was on and we saw the first plane crash, then the second crash. Doctors, nurses and staff were freaking out about terrorists. The most rewarding for our family on that day, was that our youngest grandson, Isaiah Robert Tidwell was born and he made our day look much brighter.
—Jim & Kim Simpson