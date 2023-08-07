The National Association of Realtors says a new survey puts clear data behind the trend toward “walkable communities” seen in cities and suburbs across the country, including in Northwest Indiana.

The 2023 Community & Transportation Survey reveals “that Americans living in walkable communities report a higher quality of life,” according to the NAR.

"With COVID in our rearview mirror, this study shows that a substantial demand for walkability persists for Americans of all ages," said NAR President Kenny Parcell.

According to the survey, if deciding today where to live:

• 79% said being within an easy walk of other places and things, such as shops and parks, is very/somewhat important. 78% of those indicated that they would be willing to pay more for a dwelling in a walkable community.

• 85% said sidewalks and places to walk are very/somewhat important.

• 65% said having public transport nearby is very/somewhat important.

• 56% said they would prefer a house with a small yard and be able to walk to places versus 44% who would prefer a large yard and would need to drive to most places.

• 53% would prefer an attached dwelling (own or rent a townhouse/condo/apartment) and be able to walk to shops, restaurants, and a short commute to work vs. 47% who would prefer a single-family home (own or rent) and have to drive to shops, restaurants and a longer commute.

Regionally, Hammond and Michigan City in particular have plans for multi-use developments that are a hallmark of walkable communities. Those developments are closely linked to Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District railroad stations which offer opportunities for transit-oriented development in municipalities across western Lake County and the northern tier of the Region.

The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission’s new 2050+ metropolitan transportation plan discusses the importance of walkable transportation corridors and city and town centers in its discussion of the impact of evolving trends in the economy.

In addition to Hammond and Michigan City, the NIRPC plan notes older downtowns like Whiting’s 119th Street corridor and newer developments like Founders Square in Portage and the Centennial Park district in Munster as examples of the trend.

“In Northwest Indiana, like across the country, we’ve seen continued interest for housing located in walkable communities,” said Judy Rooney-Davis, President of Northwest Indiana Realtors Association in a news release from the local association. “The availability of data like this will give valuable insight to real estate professionals, and it will help local lawmakers make decisions about land use and transportation policies that can help our region meet this demand.”

The biannual NAR Community & Transportation Preferences Survey polls residents in the 50 largest metropolitan areas of the United States. The complete results can be found at www.nar.realtor/reports/nar-community-and-transportation-preference-surveys.