× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A global pandemic has prompted an array of innovation, safety measures and rebellion as Northwest Indiana houses of worship respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

A sampling of 114 Northwest Indiana churches and other religious facilities recently provided information for a national database assembled by Lee Enterprises news agencies, of which The Times of Northwest Indiana is a part.

The majority of Region church leaders say they want to keep their flocks safe from harm — and are doing so with gradual reopenings, social distancing and other safety measures.

Technology has been a big part of the faith-based response to the coronavirus pandemic, connecting parishioners with messages of faith while keeping them safe in their homes.

Of the 114 Region churches represented in the sample:

• 104 reported turning to some sort of virtual service to keep delivering messages of faith to the faithful.

• 88 reported turning to Facebook or Facebook Live to transit services as parishioners sheltered in place.

• 89 facilities reported using some form of social distancing within their facilities as a safety measure.

• 81 facilities specifically listed seat spacing as a social-distancing safety measure.

• 78 reported encouraging or requiring protective masks within their facilities as a safety measure.

The numbers make it clear most Region parishes and religious facilities in the sample expressed an understanding behind the need for social distancing and safety measures for their flocks, even if it meant closing facilities to in-person services.

But there are more rebellious exceptions.

Bucking the trend

Gary Pastor Cedric Oliver assured his congregation during a May 17 in-person church service that he's here to offer them "the truth."

“They want to control you,” claimed Oliver, a longtime pastor for Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries in the Steel City.

He went on to tell his followers that an eventual military-delivered coronavirus vaccination will inject a device into individuals designed to track and control them.

"I have to teach you the truth. I have to because you ain’t going to hear it on the news,” he claimed during the service, which also was posted in a livestreamed video on the church's Facebook page.

Amid roars of laughter, Oliver suggested politicians, including former President Barack Obama, and public health experts have blown the pandemic out of proportion. He also mocked health experts’ advice against reopening until cases decline.

“Quit testing,” Oliver said.

Oliver also suggested the widespread closing of many U.S. churches is an extreme governmental overreach — and that God’s people alone can heal the sick through touch.

Oliver and his wife, Joyce Oliver, have sparked controversy in recent weeks in social media posts decrying Indiana’s shutdown orders and the city of Gary's strict reopening plans. Despite attempts to reach the Olivers by social media and by phone, neither responded to requests for comment.

Since mid-March, many churches across the Midwest and the greater U.S. have closed doors, either voluntarily or because of shutdown orders. In rare cases, faith leaders have been arrested for defying those orders and holding in-person services anyway. Others have sued state governments, calling the shutdowns an attack on the faith community.

In recent interviews with church leaders across Northwest Indiana, it’s clear the Embassies of Christ leaders’ views are the exception, not the rule.

‘Keep our people safe’

Region houses of worship have found ways to evolve and endure since Gov. Eric Holcomb's first shuttered churches in March, turning to livestreaming on the web to reach the masses.

“The notice came from the governor’s office on a Thursday that the coming Sunday, we couldn’t have services,” recalled Executive Pastor Brad Lagos with Bethel Church in Crown Point. “So we literally had three days to set up the livestream. And our team did it.”

Lagos said the church had 16,000 unique viewers for its first online livestream. Once the initial curiosity waned, viewership subsided a bit, he added.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the church has seen about 2,500 and 3,500 hours of viewership across three platforms — Facebook, YouTube and Church Online, Lagos said.

Such virtual services have been an important tool in protecting congregations in the midst of the pandemic, many Region pastors have said.

Don Ramirez, pastor for The Cross Church in East Chicago, said the pandemic has taken an emotional toll on the faith community.

He said he reached a low point last month when he was alone in his sanctuary, preaching a virtual live sermon on what would have been his church's six-year-anniversary. Normally an exciting time, it was one of the hardest moments Ramirez had faced so far.

When the service was over, though, he was surprised outside by worshipers honking their horns and holding celebratory signs out car windows, signaling to Ramirez they had been listening in via social media and loudspeakers.

“There I was, thinking I was by myself,” Ramirez said. “I was sobbing like a child. I really just missed the congregation so much.”

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Indiana, Holcomb gave houses of worship the green light to reopen May 8 under relaxed guidelines.

At the time, he said he deliberately chose places of worship because he believed leaders of religious entities would be most likely to look after their flocks and follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Despite being allowed to reopen earlier this month, many Region churches held off. Some continue to worship outdoors.

Services beyond pews

Rabbi Leonard Zukrow, of Temple Beth-El, said he doesn’t foresee holding in-person services at the Munster synagogue until late fall.

Even Yom Kippur, the holiest days of the Jewish religion held near the end of September, will likely be an online experience, he said. It’s the equivalent to Easter for Christians or Ramadan in the Muslim religion.

Since Easter Sunday, Trinity Lutheran Church in Hobart has been holding what the Rev. Nathan Kramer calls “drive-in worship,” in which parishioners drive to the facility but remain in their cars in the parking lot for worship.

“We’ve had a lot of feedback. People love to get back to church and like the opportunity to come to church. For some, they say it’s the highlight of their week,” Kramer said.

The pastor said Trinity will probably use the drive-in approach for the foreseeable future, as he is concerned about congregation members over age 60.

'Law of the land'

The Greek Orthodox churches in the Region took action against COVID-19 before it was mandated by state government, the Rev. David Bissias said. Bissias said he does not see temporary measures to protect the public as infringing on religious liberty.

"With the technology of our age, we are still able to communicate and practice our faith, even remotely," Bissias said.

The St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Hammond won’t reopen until June, he said.

“This is not ideal, but the current pandemic presents an unprecedented situation. We walk in faith, indeed, but we are also called to walk in wisdom. Medical knowledge is part of that wisdom, and preventing harm and spread of contagion is part of our calling to love our neighbor,” Bissias said.

New Friendship Missionary Baptist Pastor Royce Thompson Sr. said he intends to continue livestreaming until late summer, rather than bringing his large congregation back to church.

“I’m not real anxious to get back to the church. I have concerns for everybody’s health, and I don’t want to be responsible for getting someone sick,” Thompson said.

Since the pandemic began, Thompson has officiated eight funerals — at least three of which were for COVID-19 victims.

When Thompson’s wife lost her uncle to the coronavirus in April, a new reality set in, he said.

Still, in rare cases, some faith leaders across the U.S. remain in deep denial or think the virus is no different from the flu.

“When all of this transpired, I don’t think anyone imagined we would be shut down to this magnitude. I would just say to all faith leaders: You have to take this seriously, regardless of whether you think this is a conspiracy or blown out of proportion,” Thompson said. “I believe that God will heal the land, but at the same time the Bible says let us be obedient to the law of the land.”

‘Happy to return’

The Diocese of Gary began gradually reopening its churches May 17, with strict occupancy limits, mask requirements, advance registration and sanitizing procedures.

Among the churches to reopen was Queen of All Saints in Michigan City, where the Rev. Kevin Huber said parishioners have temperatures taken at the door and are screened with health questionnaires.

“People are happy to return to church, and they are very compliant with our procedures,” Huber said.

Huber said he’s confident social distancing will remain a permanent fixture in society.

“I can envision people seated at greater distances, standing farther apart, and gathering less. Though they may want community, they want to avoid illness more,” he said.

Bishop Robert J. McClory said the Diocese did not want to rush reopening but instead get it right the first time.

“People have been very grateful and cooperative with health protocols,” said McClory, who celebrated Mass on May 17 in a reopened Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary before 35 worshipers.

The Northwest Indiana Islamic Center in Crown Point began allowing daily prayers inside the mosque May 8, but those who come inside have to follow social distancing rules, hand washing and the use of sanitizer, masks and personal prayer rugs.

"We have five to six people come in and stand at a distance," Imam Shaykh Mongy El-Quesny said.

‘Walking a tightrope’

Rev. Mark Wilkins, pastor at First United Methodist Church of Crown Point, said there are no right answers during this pandemic.

“We’re walking a tightrope. We want to respect the governor’s directives. We’re trying to respect religious liberties, but at the same time, we have to be responsible,” Wilkins said. “It’s what we’re about as Christians. As Christians, we’re called to be caretakers of others.”

Liberty Bible Church — with campuses in Chesterton, Valparaiso and LaPorte — has been livestreaming services online and is expected to gradually reopen Sunday with safety guidelines in place. Normal Sunday services will resume July 5, according to the church.

Dave Thompson, Liberty’s director of technology, in a message on the church website, said the coronavirus quarantine forced his facility to feel an immediacy that was a “little sobering.”

“Through the weeks of the lock down, we quickly realized what an important link in the chain technology had. I think, going forward, its importance will continue to rise and be felt in ways we still have yet to figure out,” Thompson wrote.

Times correspondents Steve Euvino and Deborah Laverty contributed to this report.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.