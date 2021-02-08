Recent graduate's death in wake of crash 'just one more blow to the community'

KENTLAND — Friday's death of South Newton High School graduate Nolan Ganz two days after he was involved in a crash on U.S. 41 was just the latest tragedy to hit the small school.

"I think I counted seven or eight kids, students or recent graduates (who died) in four or five years," said David Mueller, who is South Newton's cross country coach and also is pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Goodland and St. John Lutheran Church in Rensselaer. "This is just one more blow to the community."

Ganz, 19, was pronounced dead Friday, two days after the crash, said Marion County Chief Deputy Coroner Alfarena T. McGinty.

A Goodland resident, Ganz was flown to a Indianapolis burn center after the crash. His cause of death still was pending Monday, McGinty said. He was an organ donor, she added.

Ganz was driving a 2003 Audi about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 41 near County Road 1700 South, outside Kentland, when his car became disabled and a driver of a Ford pickup rear-ended his car, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said.

Ganz's car burst into flames upon impact, police said.

