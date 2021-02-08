Recent graduate's death in wake of crash 'just one more blow to the community'

KENTLAND — Friday's death of South Newton High School graduate Nolan Ganz two days after he was involved in a crash on U.S. 41 was just the latest tragedy to hit the small school.
"I think I counted seven or eight kids, students or recent graduates (who died) in four or five years," said David Mueller, who is South Newton's cross country coach and also is pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Goodland and St. John Lutheran Church in Rensselaer. "This is just one more blow to the community."
Ganz, 19, was pronounced dead Friday, two days after the crash, said Marion County Chief Deputy Coroner Alfarena T. McGinty.
A Goodland resident, Ganz was flown to a Indianapolis burn center after the crash. His cause of death still was pending Monday, McGinty said. He was an organ donor, she added.
Ganz was driving a 2003 Audi about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 41 near County Road 1700 South, outside Kentland, when his car became disabled and a driver of a Ford pickup rear-ended his car, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said.
Ganz's car burst into flames upon impact, police said.
The Ford's driver, a 50-year-old woman from Fowler, Indiana, and others nearby pulled Ganz from the vehicle. A helicopter arrived to the crash scene and transported him to a burn center, police said.
"He was a very likable kid," Mueller said of Ganz, who qualified for the regional cross country meet after joining the program as a senior. "You couldn't help but like the kid."
Because Ganz had less running experience than some of his teammates and rivals, he had to put in extra work.
"It was twisting his arm on occasion to do it," Mueller said. "I think he appreciated the arm twisting. He appreciated the fact the team cared about him."
The sheriff's office did not disclose the name of the 50-year-old driver involved in the crash, citing an ongoing investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash was urged to contact Newton County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Chris Wilson at 219-474-6081, ext. 3110.