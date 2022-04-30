Recipient, widow address organ donations

CROWN POINT — Organ donation is not about death, but rather about giving life.

Two speakers at Franciscan Health Crown Point offered their perspectives on organ donations at a Remembrance Celebration Friday during National Donate Life Month. One received an organ, while the other’s late husband gave his organs to save others.

“Take a deep breath,” Kelly Asbell encouraged her audience. For someone with cystic fibrosis, that’s not so easy.

Throughout her life, Asbell has dealt with CF, a genetic disease that causes thick, sticky mucus to build up in organs, such as the lungs and pancreas. After beating the odds of finishing school, marrying, and having twins, she reached age 40, “a senior citizen in the cystic fibrosis world,” she said.

That was also when she learned her lung capacity had dropped from 48% to 8% and that she would need a lung transplant. She prepared for end-of-life decisions, including messages to her 10-year-old twins.

With less than 48 hours to live on a machine, Asbell learned about Traci, a 28-year-old mother. News reports said Traci had been in a park with her 5-year-old daughter when she was murdered.

Traci’s organ donations saved 17 lives, including that of Asbell, who received two healthy lungs. Her lung capacity jumped from 8% to 128%, thanks to an unknown woman “who decided to live in the midst of death.”

A Valparaiso resident, Asbell said, “Donating [organs] is not about death. It’s about life. I’m living with Traci at my side.”

Asbell received a phone call from Traci’s mother, which she said was “very emotional.”

The other speaker, Jennifer Runyan, of Portage, lost her husband Dan on Feb. 2, 2018 following a sudden cardiac event two days earlier. Shortly after learning her husband had died, the widow received a phone call from Gift of Hope, a nonprofit organ procurement organization that works with hospitals in Indiana and Illinois.

After being reminded that Dan Runyan, a popular teacher and coach in Lake Central schools, had registered as an organ donor, his widow also learned of the 18-hour window to donate.

Runyan’s donation impacted more than 220 lives through bone and skin grafts, tendon and ligament transplants, and cornea transplants to people in 16 states.

Jennifer Runyan recalled a “wonderful feeling” in the family through Dan’s donation, so much so that one of his daughters also registered as an organ donor.

“Even in death, my husband was able to have such an impact,” Jennifer said. “He’s able to help other people. Our Dan has climbed to great heights.”

Jennifer pointed to a sense of “comfort and pride” in the family honoring her late husband’s wishes.

“It’s like a life of legacy beyond our imagination,” she said, adding that donating organs is a “decision you’ll never regret making.”

Runyan concluded, “We lost a great man, but he lives on in other people. In many ways he’s still here.”

The celebration included a Mass, organ donor remembrance, and donor registration drive.

The Rev. Tony Jank, the hospital’s director of spiritual care services, prayed for organ donors and recipients, asking that they all be “filled with hope and peace and joy.”

Dr. Harry Wilkins, CEO of Gift of Hope, noted that while 95% of Americans believe in organ donations, only about 50% are registered donors.

He encourages the public to do three things: become a donor, inform family members about your decision, and learn more about organ donations from reliable sources.

A retired surgeon, Wilkins said his current job is both challenging and rewarding. He recalled meeting with families following the death of a loved one.

“These courageous families decided to say yes to donating,” he said.

Since 1986, Gift of Hope has been involved with 30,000 transplants, Wilkins said. The organization set a goal this month of 30,000 donor registrations.

Mike Henderson, representing VisionFirst for donating corneas, is also a 26-year survivor of a kidney transplant from his brother.

Terri Tibbot, CEO of Life Line Stem Cell, said the New Haven, Indiana-based organization last year received 527 cord blood units for transplant, 3,182 c-section and vaginal placentas — which produced 25,456 grafts — and 339 amniotic fluid donors.

Life Line Stem Cell offers expectant parents the opportunity to donate their baby’s cord blood, umbilical cord and placentas for transplantation and research.

“We’re very excited about what we’re seeing and what is coming,” Tibbot said.

