Recycling District promotes Plastic-Free July

VALPARAISO —The Recycling & Waste Reduction District has geared up this month to spotlight Plastic-Free July – a global movement dedicated to helping the masses take part in solution to ongoing plastic pollution.

“Plastic-Free July is an incredible movement that takes place annually during this month. Goals behind it are rooted in having cleaner streets, waterways, and in general more beautiful communities free of excess single use plastic pollution,” said Keri Marrs Barron, Executive Director of Recycling & Waste Reduction District of Porter County.

Current estimates indicate that annual plastic production amounts to over 300 million tons of plastic being generated within the U.S., up to 50% of that is designated for single-use according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

In partnership and through area promotion with Plastic-Free July, the Recycling & Waste Reduction District of Porter County has teamed efforts with Save the Dunes, a regional nonprofit dedicated to preserving, protecting and advocating for Lake Michigan.

"As an organization and as a team, we are mindful of our consumption and make daily use of plastic-free materials like metal tumblers and reusable water bottles. We also offer the community similar plastic free materials in the form of prize packs for contests or other giveaways," said Katie Hobgood, Program Director for Save the Dunes.

"Currently, our plastic-free efforts are focused on education campaigns and promoting cleanup events, but we are definitely interested in increasing our impact and helping our region say no to single-use plastics."

The Recycling & Waste Reduction District of Porter County aims to educate and help residents connect the dots when it comes to both single-use plastic and plastic items recycling year round.

“Plastic waste is here, there and everywhere in Porter County. I encourage everyone to look around. Start small. Try to pinpoint in your day to day what’s plastic and what’s not. Seek sustainable alternatives year-round. At the District we are here to help area residents lessen waste and ultimately reduce their carbon footprints,” said Keri Marrs Barron, Executive Director of Recycling & Waste Reduction District of Porter County.

Simple steps and subtle behavior shifts can yield big environmental impact in the plight against single-use plastics.

"Small efforts can make a big difference. Bringing your own bags to the grocery store, using your own utensils when you order takeout, and switching from body wash to bar soap are a few simple ways to reduce your plastic usage. Every little bit counts," said Dylan Hollingsworth, Community Engagement Coordinator for Save the Dunes.

This month the District will feature weekly Facebook challenges and chances for the public to win plastic-free prizes.

Porter County residents are encouraged to participate.

For more information on Plastic Free July and recycling best practices contact the Recycling & Waste Reduction District of Porter County at 219-465-3694, or visit www.PorterCountyRecycling.org. Follow the Recycling District on Facebook at Recycle Porter County.