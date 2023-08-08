The American Red Cross is warning of a looming blood shortage after a decline in blood and platelet donations this summer.

It's urging people to donate to ensure that trauma, cancer and blood disorder patients can get life-saving infusions of blood they depend on.

The Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive and type B negative blood donors. People can schedule an appointment to donate on the Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors must have a driver's license, be at least 17 years old in most states, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities will take place at:

• August 14 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. at First Church of God at 2020 East Lincolnway in LaPorte

• August 12 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Queen of All Saints at 606 S Woodland Ave in Michigan City

• August 14 from 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the Lions Club at Michigan City Salvation Army at 1201 Franklin St. in Michigan City

• Tuesday from 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. at St. John Kanty at 7012 North 600 East Rolling Prairie

• August 11 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Family Life Center at 154 Main Street in Westville

• Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at Lakes of the Four Seasons town center at 1048 N Lakeshore Drive

• August 10 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Crown Point Community Library at 122 N. Main Street in Crown Point

• August 13 at 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 218 South Court Street in Crown Point

• Wednesday from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Wicker Memorial Park at 2215 Ridge Rd. in Highland

• August 10 from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at Highland Parks & Recreation Center at 2450 Lincoln Street in Highland

• August 10 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Merrillville Donation Center at 791 E. 83rd Ave in Merrillville

• August 14 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Merrillville Blood Donation Center at 791 East 83rd Ave in Merrillville

• August 11 from 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church at 9770 Keilman Street in Saint John

• Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Charlesworth Financial Services at 2000 Comeford Rd, Suite 3 in Valparaiso

• August 10 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at GracePoint at 2590 W. Morthland Dr. in Valparaiso

• August 11 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Northwest Health Porter at 85 East US Hwy 6 in Valparaiso

• August 11 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Valparaiso Public Library at 103 Jefferson Street in Valparaiso

• August 15 from 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge at 805 Elm Street in Valparaiso.

For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).