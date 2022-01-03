Red Kettle campaigns fall short of goal in Lake, Porter, but exceed target in LaPorte

Even the dropping of a gold coin worth $450 didn't help Porter County Salvation Army officials make their Red Kettle goal.
"We've come up short," Porter County Salvation Army Lt. Chris Nicolai said.
And while the gold coin dropped by a generous donor on Christmas Eve did help, Porter County wasn't able to reach its official goal of $102,000, Nicolai said.
The total reached was $90,227.
"It did boost the kettle on Christmas Eve. Our Christmas Eve kettle was our strongest night," Nicolai said.
Lake County Salvation Army officials also fell short of their goal of $300,000, director of development Kevin D. Feldman said.
The total Red Kettle funds raised during the most recent campaign by Lake County was $275,478, slightly more than the 2020 campaign which was $273,987.
The exception was in LaPorte County where officials there exceeded their Red Kettle goal.
"We did meet our goal and went over our goal. That was exciting," LaPorte Salvation Army Maj. Charles Pinkston said.
The goal was $80,000 and LaPorte Salvation Army raised $87,541.
This year's Red Kettle program in LaPorte had its struggles this year including getting enough volunteers.
That struggle was also a reality in Salvation Army campaigns in Lake and Porter counties and in Michigan City.
"We had a lot of kettle stands that were empty. We struggled to get enough bell ringers but we have a very generous community supportive of our needs," Pinkston said.
Pinkston is hopeful, given that the Red Kettle campaign met its goal, that it may be able to bring back some of its programs lost during COVID, including a senior meals program.
"We are here to serve the community where its needs are greatest," Pinkston said.
In Lake County, "we are $50,000 below where we were before COVID-19," Feldman said.
Still Feldman said he wants to remain optimistic given this year's odds against a good campaign including the lingering effects of COVID, the worker shortage and supply-chain issues which caused more people to not go out to shop but shop from home.
"So we were down but to look on the bright side we were expecting things to be far worse. ... Considering those three things I think we did well," Feldman said.
Feldman thanked local sponsorships and publicity assists from businesses like Centier Bank and the Times of Northwest Indiana for helping the Red Kettle campaign.
"We worked our tails off and did better than expected. We owe to our donors. ... Those putting money in were more generous this year. There's every reason to be optimistic. The need is still there and still growing," Feldman said.
Those continued needs include the loss of jobs by single moms as well as small businesses closing.
"No one thought COVID would last this long. Later in 2020 and in 2021 people are still coming to see us. ... Now a second wave hit us and is still hitting us," Feldman said.
Nicolai said falling short of the Red Kettle campaign this year will also affect its programs in Porter County.
"With the expected skyrocketing of utility bills and rental assistance I'm a little nervous," Nicolai said. "This supports our day-to-day operations to keep services going."
He said donations can still be accepted until Jan. 31.
To donate to the Porter County campaign go to www.saportercounty.org.
