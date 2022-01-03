Red Kettle campaigns fall short of goal in Lake, Porter, but exceed target in LaPorte

This year's Red Kettle program in LaPorte had its struggles this year including getting enough volunteers.

That struggle was also a reality in Salvation Army campaigns in Lake and Porter counties and in Michigan City.

"We had a lot of kettle stands that were empty. We struggled to get enough bell ringers but we have a very generous community supportive of our needs," Pinkston said.

Pinkston is hopeful, given that the Red Kettle campaign met its goal, that it may be able to bring back some of its programs lost during COVID, including a senior meals program.

"We are here to serve the community where its needs are greatest," Pinkston said.

In Lake County, "we are $50,000 below where we were before COVID-19," Feldman said.

Still Feldman said he wants to remain optimistic given this year's odds against a good campaign including the lingering effects of COVID, the worker shortage and supply-chain issues which caused more people to not go out to shop but shop from home.