Red Kettle collections down heading into home stretch

Those kettles could use a little more loving. Actually, The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign needs a lot more loving if the organization is going to support its growing needs.

The annual Red Kettle campaign concludes Dec. 24, and as that Saturday approaches, most area Salvation Army community centers are reporting a decrease in collections. Reasons cited for the drop include the economy, consumer bills and fewer bell ringers.

Jenilee Haynes-Peterson, director of development for The Salvation Army of Michigan City, describes kettle collections as “slow and steady,” but as of mid-December, kettle donations have only reached half of the $220,000 campaign goal. That total includes $100,000 from kettles.

“Inflation is hurting everyone, and our regular donors have not had the opportunity to give as they have in the past,” Haynes-Peterson said. “Also, we’ve had a lack of bell ringers.”

Michigan City has 10 Red Kettle sites, but some days, Haynes-Peterson said, only three or four sites are operating.

While the kettle campaign concludes Dec. 24, Haynes-Peterson said the overall Michigan City drive concludes Dec. 31. She estimates that the local center will serve at least 600 families over the holidays.

In addition to food baskets and toys for children, the Michigan City center offers an Adopt-A-Family program and a Toy Shop where parents can pick up items for children. The center also works with other community groups with their Angel Trees.

Northwest Indiana is not alone in Salvation Army centers experiencing lower kettle collections. As of Dec. 13, Red Kettle collections for The Salvation Army of Central Indiana had only reached 39% of its campaign goal. That organization has received a boost with an anonymous gift of $50,000, which will triple donations at kettle locations and virtual kettles.

The Red Kettle campaign dates back to 1891 in San Francisco, and within six years it spread to Boston. Today the campaign is not only nationwide but in other countries, including Korea, Japan, Chile and many European countries.

According to The Salvation Army USA, the organization assists more than 4.5 million people during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.

Regardless of location, public contributions to Salvation Army kettles enable the organization to continue its year-round efforts at helping those who otherwise might be forgotten.

All Red Kettle donations remain in the local communities, officials said.

Major Charles Pinkston, pastor at The Salvation Army of LaPorte, reported the local kettle campaign is going “not so good.” With a goal of $85,000, the center has so far collected $30,000.

“I’m not sure” why numbers are down, Pinkston said. “From what I understand, everyone is down. Prices are up, and people don’t have as much money to help.”

LaPorte has seven Red Kettle locations.

This season, Pinkston said, the center will be assisting 600 families. The center already operates a food pantry on weekdays. For Christmas, the center offers an Angel Tree and is involved in Toys for Tots with the Marine Corps League. Also being offered are food baskets for families and seniors.

With one week left in the Red Kettle drive, Pinkston hopes collections “ramp up.” The problem, he said, is that collections “have not ramped up soon enough.”

In Lake County, Kevin Feldman, director of development for the community centers in East Chicago, Gary-Merrillville and Hammond-Munster, reported that kettle coffers “are not looking good. With a goal of $303,000 for the three sites, $182,511 had been collected."

Feldman, who also works with the Porter County center, cited higher gas, food and utility costs.

Also, with 18 total sites in Lake County, sometimes only seven to nine are filled daily with volunteers.

The challenge, Feldman said, is that while funds are down, the need for assistance is up.

While the East Chicago center offers a hot meal five days a week, all three Lake County sites are sponsoring an Angel Tree, Toy Shop and food boxes.

For the most part, Feldman noted, response for volunteer bell ringers from churches, organizations, businesses and individuals has been good. Some businesses, he said, adopt a whole day for ringing.

Ringers make a difference, Feldman said. A kettle left alone may not be filled, but with a smiling volunteer at the site, “we’ll probably fill that kettle more than once,” the development director said.

Among the businesses providing bell ringers was Hammond-based Korellis Roofing, which committed to two days at Van Til's Supermarket in Hammond.

Meredith Moran-Pruim, safety coordinator for Korellis, said the company provided 22 volunteers.

“We wanted to help out and give back,” said Moran-Pruim. “This was our second year, and it’s something we’re going to continue doing.”

Each Korellis staffer, including Moran-Pruim, worked two-hour shifts. “I enjoyed just getting to see everyone and wishing them a happy holiday,” she said.

In Porter County, Auxiliary Captain Jim Pritchard reported that $40,000 of the $95,000 Red Kettle goal had been collected. The Valparaiso center has set an overall goal, including kettle collections, of $183,000.

“Gas and food prices are still high,” Pritchard said. “People are struggling.”

Another challenge facing Porter County is that of its 18 kettle sites, usually only seven or nine have bell ringers. One day, he said, only four sites had volunteers. “That puts a hurt on donations,” Pritchard said.

At the same time, the pastor noted, requests for help are up. Pritchard reports an average of 30 new families coming to the monthly food pantry. Also up are requests for utility and rental assistance. In some cases, Pritchard said, the center refers clients to the township trustee.

The Porter County center provides an Angel Tree, Toy Shop, holiday food baskets and supermarket gift cards.

“People are trying to figure out what to pay — rent, heat or food,” Pritchard said. “We can only do so much.”

