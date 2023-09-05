A special mass will be followed by an educational seminar for the legal and financial communities in Northwest Indiana.

A Red Mass, an annual tradition in Northwest Indiana, will take place at 8 a.m. on Oct. 5 at Our Lady of Consolation Church at 8303 Taft St. in Merrillville. It will be immediately followed by “Fiduciary Responsibility – A Legal and Practical Perspective," a free continuing education calls.

Lake County Probate Commissioner Jewell Harris and Peoples Bank Vice President and Wealth Management Team Leader Tom Devine will present the one hour continuing education course for attorneys and accountants. It's free to the public.

Harris found the Harris Law Firm in 2009, practicing civil litigation and municipal law. The graduate of Indiana University and the Valparaiso University School of Law served as legal counsel to the Lake County Board of Commissioners, the Lake County Sheriff, the Gary Sanitary District, the Gary Housing Authority, the School City of East Chicago and the Michigan City Common Council.

Devine, a Cedar Lake resident who earned an MBA at Indiana University Northwest, has worked for the People's Bank's Wealth Management Group for more than 11 years. He earned a Certified Trust and Financial Advisor designation through the American Bankers Association, serves on the board of the Civitan International Merrillville Chapter and is the investment char of the Catholic Foundation for Northwest Indiana.

The Catholic Foundation of Northwest Indiana, which was founded in 2008 and has grown to have assets of more than $14 million, is staging the event. The foundation serves the entire Diocese of Gary and aims to help “people to express their faith by providing perpetual financial support for Diocesan ministries, parishes, and schools."

Bishop Robert J. McClory will lead the mass, which is open to all faiths. The Red Mass, named after vestments worn for the Mass of the Holy Spirit, dates back to 1245 in Paris and 1301 in Westminster, aiming to offer spiritual guidance to judges and lawyers.

It includes a recitation of the Indiana Attorney's Oath and blessings for both the legal and financial communities.

To register, visit catholicfuture.org.

For more information, contact Judy Holicky at jholicky@catholicfuture.org or 219-769-9292 x 268.