Red Ribbon Week raises awareness for anti-drug message

At St. Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso, students have good reason to wear their Red Ribbon each day starting Monday.

Participation in the anti-drug awareness week will mean the opportunity to earn prizes, St. Paul fourth grade teacher and Red Ribbon Week coordinator Gayle Bakota said.

"This year each kid gets a Red Ribbon which will have numbers on the back. Every day if they wear the ribbon, they will have a chance to have their number drawn in a raffle and they can win prizes," Bakota said.

The prizes, including a scooter, games, paint by number and trips to the Zao Island amusement center in Valparaiso, are meant to play up the anti-drug message, Bakota said.

"All the prizes point out to the students that there are better things to do than drugs," Bakota said.

In addition to the raffle, each day there will be a theme including Turn Your Back on Drugs in which students will wear their clothing backwards.

Other Red Ribbon activities include watching educational videos that are grade-level appropriate, Bakota said.

In past years, St. Paul would hold a presentation by an officer from DEA, but, due to COVID-19, gatherings in the auditorium have been cut back.