Red Ribbon Week set to raise awareness for anti-drug message

Munster police officer James Ghrist has pushed the anti-drug message in schools for 17 years.

Grist, 43, will again be promoting that same message with his involvement in the Red Ribbon Week which will be celebrated in Munster schools and throughout the area this week.

The anti-drug cause for Ghrist has come full circle since he will be among the professionals promoting the wearing of Red Ribbons, the same type of Red Ribbon he remembers wearing as a youngster.

"I grew up in Munster and remember wearing the Red Ribbon. It's the same kind of fun stuff they did when I was a kid," Ghrist said.

Red Ribbon Week activities vary throughout the area with students in Munster celebrating the week by taking part in poster contests and door decorating competitions while students in St. Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso will get the opportunity to win prizes by wearing their Red Ribbons.

As part of the school's Red Ribbon Week activities, elementary students at Salk Elementary in Merrillville are planning a Salk Walk throughout the school's neighborhood led by the MHS marching band.

Although the Red Ribbon Week is presented as a week of fun activities for area students, there's definitely a serious message about not doing drugs.