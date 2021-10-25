Red Ribbon Week set to raise awareness for anti-drug message

Munster police officer James Ghrist has pushed the anti-drug message in schools for 17 years.
Grist, 43, will again be promoting that same message with his involvement in the Red Ribbon Week which will be celebrated in Munster schools and throughout the area this week.
The anti-drug cause for Ghrist has come full circle since he will be among the professionals promoting the wearing of Red Ribbons, the same type of Red Ribbon he remembers wearing as a youngster.
"I grew up in Munster and remember wearing the Red Ribbon. It's the same kind of fun stuff they did when I was a kid," Ghrist said.
Red Ribbon Week activities vary throughout the area with students in Munster celebrating the week by taking part in poster contests and door decorating competitions while students in St. Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso will get the opportunity to win prizes by wearing their Red Ribbons.
As part of the school's Red Ribbon Week activities, elementary students at Salk Elementary in Merrillville are planning a Salk Walk throughout the school's neighborhood led by the MHS marching band.
Although the Red Ribbon Week is presented as a week of fun activities for area students, there's definitely a serious message about not doing drugs.
The school lessons and encouragement of parents to reinforce those anti-drug lessons in the home, do work research shows, Ghrist said.
"The majority of young people are staying away from drinking, drugs and are making positive decisions in their lives. The Red Ribbon Week and DARE programs are making a positive impact," Ghrist said.
Red Ribbon Week, which is celebrated annually Oct. 23-31, is the nation's oldest and largest drug prevention awareness program, according to the Red Ribbon website.
This year's theme is Drug Free Looks Like Me.
The Red Ribbon Week program started after the death of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena.
Camarena in 1985 was brutally tortured and murdered by drug traffickers he was investigating in Mexico.
As a tribute to Camarena, his high school friend Henry Lozano and U.S. Congressman Duncan Hunter created Camarena Clubs and the wearing of a red ribbon to show their opposition to drugs.
In 1988, the National Family Partnership (NFP) coordinated the first National Red Ribbon Week with then-President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy Reagan, serving as honorary chairpersons.
Since then, the Red Ribbon campaign has taken on national significance, and NFP continues to coordinate the campaign for families, schools and communities across the nation each year.
Today, the Red Ribbon serves as a catalyst to mobilize communities to educate youth and encourage participation in drug prevention activities.
At St. Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso, students have good reason to wear their Red Ribbon each day starting Monday.
Participation in the anti-drug awareness week will mean the opportunity to earn prizes, St. Paul fourth grade teacher and Red Ribbon Week coordinator Gayle Bakota said.
"This year each kid gets a Red Ribbon which will have numbers on the back. Every day if they wear the ribbon, they will have a chance to have their number drawn in a raffle and they can win prizes," Bakota said.
The prizes, including a scooter, games, paint by number and trips to the Zao Island amusement center in Valparaiso, are meant to play up the anti-drug message, Bakota said.
"All the prizes point out to the students that there are better things to do than drugs," Bakota said.
In addition to the raffle, each day there will be a theme including Turn Your Back on Drugs in which students will wear their clothing backwards.
Other Red Ribbon activities include watching educational videos that are grade-level appropriate, Bakota said.
In past years, St. Paul would hold a presentation by an officer from DEA, but, due to COVID-19, gatherings in the auditorium have been cut back.
"Instead of a presentation in the auditorium we will do videos about drugs, something informative," Bakota said.
Red Ribbon Week activities in Merrillville will include a Salk Walk on Wednesday morning which was last held two years ago, said public information officer Donna Stuckert.
As part of the school's activities this year, elementary students will walk for drug awareness throughout the school's neighborhood.
They will be led by the Merrillville High School marching band, Stuckert said.
The Portage Township School Corp. will be celebrating Red Ribbon Week during spirit week activities which will include Red Ribbon posters that can be signed and hung up and newsletters sent home to families to talk about anti-drug awareness, Melissa Deavers-Lowie, director of communications and community engagement said.
"Red Ribbon Week gives us the opportunity to highlight the benefits of a drug-free lifestyle and provide our students with the tools they need to be able to achieve that. In doing so, we are contributing to the overall health and wellness of our students and families, said Stephanie Murray, Portage Township Schools Director of Multi-Tiered Systems of Support.
In the Crown Point Community School Corp., each of the schools will acknowledge Red Ribbon Week, Brooke Allen, director of communications, said.
Some of those activities include a door decorating contest with drug-free and anti-bullying messages at Col. Wheeler Middle School.
Middle school students will also take part in different themes each day including Hat Day and Country Flag Day — Universally We Can Stop Drugs, on Friday in which students are asked to wear the colors of the flag from their ancestral country.
Taft Middle School students will kick off the week by wearing their favorite NFL attire or Crown Point school attire with the theme, "No Foul Language."
Red Ribbon activities will also be held at other Crown Point schools including Eisenhower, Lake Street and Jerry Ross.