Redistricting meeting attendees push for competitive races

Melton was the first of many speakers to complain that the meeting was held in Valparaiso and not Lake County, which has nearly three times as many people as Porter County.

“I’m concerned because we have no maps,” state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, said. “We don’t know what the plans are.”

Like others, he said the districts should be drawn in a way that don’t guarantee the outcome of the election.

“When we’re elected, we’re elected to be not the masters, but the servants,” Smith said.

Former LaPorte Mayor Leigh Morris, a Republican, urged the lawmakers to follow the advice of the Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission, which has held its own public hearings in each of Indiana’s nine congressional districts.

In explaining communities of interest that should be grouped together, he mentioned that the Amish population is an example, just like Boy’s example of the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Michiana Shores, a town of 1,500 people, is in two state Senate districts, he noted.

The commission is holding a map-drawing competition, Morris said, suggesting the lawmakers consider using those maps.