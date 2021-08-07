Redistricting meeting attendees push for competitive races

VALPARAISO — Indiana lawmakers tasked with drawing new congressional and legislative districts got an earful Friday afternoon from fellow legislators and others across Northwest Indiana.
Census data won’t arrive until Thursday, months later than usual. Even then, it will be legacy data, but the Legislature will use it to draft legislative maps. Many of the speakers at the public hearing expressed disappointment that they weren’t able to see proposed boundaries yet for the districts the Legislature is drawing.
That didn’t stop the public from making a number of suggestions, however.
State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City, urged the House and Senate Elections Committees to include all of Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline in the 1st Congressional District as a community of interest.
Boy, the first to testify, said she wanted districts that encourage competitive elections, group communities with the same interests and split as few political entities — cities, towns and counties — as possible.
The redistricting process should be as transparent as possible, giving real opportunities for the public to participate, she said.
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, stressed the importance of redistricting. “It shapes everything from representation to federal funding,” he said. He also acknowledged the impact on the legislative process, with Democrats currently a superminority in the General Assembly.
Melton was the first of many speakers to complain that the meeting was held in Valparaiso and not Lake County, which has nearly three times as many people as Porter County.
“I’m concerned because we have no maps,” state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, said. “We don’t know what the plans are.”
Like others, he said the districts should be drawn in a way that don’t guarantee the outcome of the election.
“When we’re elected, we’re elected to be not the masters, but the servants,” Smith said.
Former LaPorte Mayor Leigh Morris, a Republican, urged the lawmakers to follow the advice of the Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission, which has held its own public hearings in each of Indiana’s nine congressional districts.
In explaining communities of interest that should be grouped together, he mentioned that the Amish population is an example, just like Boy’s example of the Lake Michigan shoreline.
Michiana Shores, a town of 1,500 people, is in two state Senate districts, he noted.
The commission is holding a map-drawing competition, Morris said, suggesting the lawmakers consider using those maps.
“Hoosiers want to make sure they have fair districts to hold their leaders accountable,” said Chris Harris, also a member of the Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission.
“When we create safe districts, we undermine democracy,” he added.
State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, urged the panel to avoid diluting the voice of Indiana’s minorities.
“We always want to say Indiana is the best state in the Midwest,” he said. “How can you say that when you ignore the minority population?”
State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, said over the last couple of years, only 40 people ran against 150 legislators. “That’s embarrassing,” she said.
“We want fair redistricting. We know that in the past that has not happened,” Jackson said.
Barbara Hargrove, of Hammond, said she was astonished by a report commissioned by the activist group Women4Change Indiana that showed Indiana’s legislative maps are more skewed toward one party than 95 percent of all legislative maps in the nation over the last 50 years.
Retired government teacher Terry Brendel, of Valparaiso, said about 46 percent of Hoosiers lean Democratic and 54 percent lean Republican, yet the congressional delegation has only two Democrats and seven Republicans. Republicans also have a supermajority in both houses of the General Assembly.
Munster Councilman Steve Tulowitzki, D-4th, said everyone in Indiana will know if the new maps don’t smell right.
“How much accountability is lost when elected officials pick their electors?” asked Valparaiso Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2nd.
“Gerrymandering is an abomination to democracy,” Valparaiso resident Susie Talevski said. “You’re never going to find the best solutions when you shut down the voices of the people.”
Talevski was among speakers who criticized state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, for checking messages during the meeting.
Rita Smith said he has been in the House too long.
Afterward, Soliday said he was getting messages from fellow Republicans about the hearing. His wife was sending thank-you cards to the critics who wanted him out of office, he quipped.
The testimony was mostly one-sided, he said, although Republican Kenard Taylor warned Democrats to be careful of what they wish for, suggesting that representation in Lake County could change.
“It’s a real problem in Lake County with the population shifting,” Soliday said.
When the Census data arrives, new maps will be drawn and posted at Ivy Tech campuses across the state, Soliday said, with opportunities for Hoosiers to offer additional comments. He expressed disappointment that few specific recommendations for district boundaries surfaced at Friday’s hearing.