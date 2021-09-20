Reduced speed limit goes into effect for Calumet Avenue in Dyer

"It seems as if all the way from Whiting to Route 30, it's 35 miles an hour, except at some key spots that are 25 in Hammond by the old city hall, and then ours was the only 45 section," Hein said. "It just seems natural that we would keep in the flow with the rest of the geographical area."

As Dyer encourages more activity at its parks, Hein said the town has looked at how pedestrians travel around on sidewalks and on foot.

"That is a very busy intersection for a 45 an hour speed limit when you're crossing one whole side of town across Calumet Avenue to go entertain at Central Park — there's really no good way to get across Calumet Avenue," he said.

Addressing comments about the change, Hein said lowering the speed limit isn't a "revenue grab."

"The town of Dyer does not put fees in place as a revenue grab. We make very little off of our traffic tickets because we don't have our own court system," Hein said.

He added while U.S. 30 has a higher speed limit, the road's rate of travel isn't set by Dyer because the state road is regulated by the Indiana Department of Transportation. Hein said the town is working with INDOT to address the timing of traffic signals on U.S. 30 from the state line throughout Dyer, which also will include work on Calumet.