'Reefer Madness' to light up the Towle Theater

HAMMOND — The Towle Theater in downtown Hammond will stage the musical "Reefer Madness," inspired by the cult film widely mocked for its hysteria over marijuana.

The theater at 5205 Hohman Ave. will stage the musical comedy written by Kevin Murphy and Dan Studney July 8-10, 15-17 and 22-24.

"The summer musical at the Towle is the hilarious musical, Reefer Madness," Director of Administration Kevin Bellamy said in a press release. "Inspired by the original 1936 film of the same name, this raucous musical comedy takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the hysteria caused when clean-cut kids fall prey to marijuana, leading them on a hysterical downward spiral filled with evil jazz music, sex and violence."

Managing Director Jeff Casey will direct the play, which is sponsored by Calumet College of St. Joseph. Ron Attreau will provide musical direction, and Colin Funk will handle the choreography.

The cast includes Ryan Alan Jones, of Chicago; Sarah Jean Mergener, of Chicago; Jim LaPietra, of Berwyn; Mandi Corrao, of Chicago; Nikki Dizon, of Lockport; Geon Ruffin, of Willowbrook; David Blakeman, of Chicago; Amanda Donohoe, of Chicago; Autumn Christensen, of Chicago; Lili Galluzzo, of Chicago; Adonis Clayborne, of Alsip; and Declan Durr of Westmont.

The performances will take place at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $21.

There is no late seating.

The Towle Theatre is no longer requiring proof of vaccination or masks due to the decline in COVID-19 cases but encourages guests who feel more comfortable wearing masks to continue doing so.

For more information, visit towletheater.org or call 219-937-8780.

