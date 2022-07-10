Region 8-year-old raises $1,000 for the homeless

MERRILLVILLE — An 8-year-old boy from Northwest Indiana recently raised $1,000 to help the homeless after seeing people sitting outside a restaurant asking for help.

Merrillville resident Darnell "DJ" Gaffney, Jr. asked his mother why the people were out there. She told him they had no home and needed food and shelter.

Thinking about what he saw later that night, he told his mother, Alisha Gaffney, that he wanted to give the homeless money from his birthday and the honor roll. She got excited by the idea.

"I was so touched by my son wanting to help others," said Gaffney. "I knew that we had to help him see this through."

She helped him post a video on Facebook asking others to donate, including by matching the $100 he gave.

After someone on social media suggested it, he decided to donate to Grace Beyond Borders, an East Chicago-based nonprofit that helps the homeless and those suffering from drug addiction in Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland.

He ended up running a two-week-long campaign on Facebook, raising a total of $1,000 that he gave to Grace Beyond Borders.

"I was so impressed by his passion and maturity," Grace Beyond Borders Founder and Executive Director Marcus Martin said. "He's so young, yet he already understands the importance of helping those in need. We thank the Gaffneys and everyone who participated in this fundraiser to help our invisible neighbors, and may God bless you all."

Gaffney said at the check presentation that he learned an important lesson.

"Always be kind to others," he said.

For more information, visit GraceBeyondBorders.org.