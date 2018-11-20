Judy Theile's Pumpkin Bundt Cake

Owners Jean and Dennis Theile on Branya’s in St. John share a favorite recipe of Dennis' mom, Judy.

Ingredients

1 cup vegetable oil

3 eggs

1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups white sugar

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease one 10-inch bundt or tube pan.

2. Cream oil, beaten eggs, pumpkin, and vanilla together.

3. Sift the flour, sugar, baking soda, nutmeg, allspice, cinnamon, cloves and salt together. Add this to the pumpkin and mix until just combined. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

4. Bake for 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Let cake cool in pan for 5 minutes, then turn out onto a plate and sprinkle with confectioners' sugar.