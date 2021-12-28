Region bakery owner creates larger-than-life Black Panther on new Disney+ cooking show

Black Rose Pastries owner Maurice “Chef Blāque” Shelton appears on the new Disney+ cooking show "Foodtastic" where he created a larger-than-life Avengers.
The Northwest Indiana baker previously won Season One of Netflix's "Sugar Rush," made a life-size cake version of Lady Gaga for the Food Network show "Cakealikes" and appeared on "The Big Bake" and "Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular."
Black Rose Pastries is an online bakery serving Northwest Indiana. Shelton is in the process of opening Steel City Bakery on Lake Street in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.
He teams up with colleagues Stacy Frank and Jesse Lesser on the new cooking show that debuted on Disney+ last week and can be streamed anytime.
"It's Disney+'s first-ever food competition," Shelton said. "I got to make a larger-than-life edible foodscape of Marvel's Avengers helping Dr. Strange save the Ancient One."
He got 14 hours to create the massive Marvel tableau that features Black Panther and Rocket from "Guardians of the Galaxy."
"We were able to use cake, cheese, vegetables, chocolate, pasta, wonton and rice," Shelton said. "We were able to go all out and use everything."
Shelton was booked for the show as a result of his previous appearances on cooking competition shows. He was flown out to Los Angeles for a week in February. The filming took two days.
"It was during the pandemic and they were very safe and very cautious," he said. "They booked us on a flight and we quarantined in the hotel and didn't leave until we were on set. They avoided any unnecessary contamination and unnecessary exposure."
The show is hosted by Keke Palmer and features massive, extravagant scenes with larger-than-life sculptures of Disney intellectual property like Marvel's Avengers.
"I was super excited to showcase what we were able to do," Shelton said. "We had to assemble a lot, which required an engineering plan of how we would design the food sculptures. It was so much more intensive, more laborious and more challenging than anything I've done before. You have to be a chef, sculptor and artist while collaborating with a team."
The Black Panther he made was huge.
"I'm 6-foot-1 and it's taller than me," he said. "We had to work really hard to engineer the food."
Shelton, a comics fan, was excited when he learned the theme.
"I was screaming," he said. "I'm a Marvel nerd. I literally check Disney+ to see when they upload new shows. I love the Avengers, Captain America, Iron Man and Black Panther. He's such an important figure to the African community and black culture. I was smiling ear-to-ear."
He believes the late Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther before dying of cancer, would have appreciated the tribute.
"I feel like he would have been extremely proud of it, as would the whole cast of 'Black Panther,'" he said. "It was backbreaking work for this show. I was sore for a week and a half. It was a lot of effort to bring that type of artistry."
Shelton may now technically be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, depending on who you ask.
"We joked a lot that there was now an unofficial Blake Panther," he said. "I may unofficially be an Avenger."
Shelton said he was proud of the show and hoped to work with Disney+ again.
"The episode is a tearjerker and touches on those points everybody needed to talk about and nobody wanted to express," he said.
"I just love that I get to play with my food," Shelton said. "As a kid, you're told never to play with your food. Now I do it as an art."