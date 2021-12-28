Region bakery owner creates larger-than-life Black Panther on new Disney+ cooking show

Shelton was booked for the show as a result of his previous appearances on cooking competition shows. He was flown out to Los Angeles for a week in February. The filming took two days.

"It was during the pandemic and they were very safe and very cautious," he said. "They booked us on a flight and we quarantined in the hotel and didn't leave until we were on set. They avoided any unnecessary contamination and unnecessary exposure."

The show is hosted by Keke Palmer and features massive, extravagant scenes with larger-than-life sculptures of Disney intellectual property like Marvel's Avengers.

"I was super excited to showcase what we were able to do," Shelton said. "We had to assemble a lot, which required an engineering plan of how we would design the food sculptures. It was so much more intensive, more laborious and more challenging than anything I've done before. You have to be a chef, sculptor and artist while collaborating with a team."

The Black Panther he made was huge.

"I'm 6-foot-1 and it's taller than me," he said. "We had to work really hard to engineer the food."

Shelton, a comics fan, was excited when he learned the theme.