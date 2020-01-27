Region bank robber hunted down and caught at Illinois hotel, police say

Police hunted down a man suspected of robbing a credit union in Michigan City and arrested him at a hotel in Lockport, Illinois.

Authorities arrested Thomas R. Breese Jr., a 49-year-old LaPorte County resident, on a warrant out of LaPorte County for one count of robbery, a level 5 felony.

The bank robbery took place at about 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the LaPorte Community Federal Credit Union at 1315 Southwind Drive in Michigan City. A man gave the teller a note demanding money, got an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area, according to police.

Several police agencies — including the Michigan City Police Department, the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, and the LaPorte County Drug Task Force — searched the immediate vicinity around the credit union but could not find the suspect.

Investigators obtained images from bank surveillance video of the suspect who was described as a heavy-set white man between 300 and 350 pounds and 45 to 55 years old.

Police said in a news release they identified Breese as the suspect and then dispatched The Fugitive Apprehension Street Team and the LaPorte County Drug Task Force to find him. They tracked him down to a hotel in Lockport, Illinois, where he was taken into custody without incident.