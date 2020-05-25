Region beaches busy over holiday weekend

"It is very difficult, and in some cases impossible, to social distance at our beaches with so many people," Rowe said. "However, West Beach is about 2 miles long, so if someone is willing to walk far enough down the beach they can still social distance."

Rowe said its highly recommended visitors wear masks when passing by crowds to get to more open beach areas.

"We are urging our visitors to stay safe by practicing social distancing on the beaches to protect their health and that of other visitors," Rowe said previously.

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince expressed concern over the potential of "exceptionally large crowds" at the city's beaches in anticipation of Illinois residents venturing to the Hoosier state over the holiday weekend.

"Please be absolutely vigilant in using social distancing, especially this long, holiday weekend," Prince said Friday. "We cannot stop people from visiting our beaches, but, as Gary residents, we can be smart about how we interact with each other."

Michael Gonzalez, city spokesman, said the city saw a "larger than usual turnout" at its beaches this weekend, with a very large crowd from Illinois.

On Saturday, parking spots were filled "very early," Gonzalez added.