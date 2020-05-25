Region beaches busy over holiday weekend

As temperatures reached the 80s over Memorial Day weekend, people flocked to local beaches to beat the heat while dealing with social distancing measures enacted by state and local officials.
Under Stage 2 of Gov. Eric Holcomb's Back on Track Indiana plan, which began May 4 for Porter and LaPorte counties and May 11 for Lake County, visitors are allowed to visit beaches and shorelines, as long as they adhere to social gathering and distancing guidelines.
Bruce Rowe, supervisory park ranger at Indiana Dunes National Park, said national park beaches were busy over the weekend, adding most parking lots were filled by 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
"If the weather remains good (Monday), we expect similar crowds," Rowe said in an email.
In early May, a portion of Porter Beach was closed due to overcrowding and lack of social distancing.
The same portion was reopened ahead of Memorial Day, with the National Park Service and town authorities on the lookout for overcrowding, Rowe said.
Central Avenue Beach, Portage Lakefront Beach and Lake View Beach remain closed due to erosion creating unsafe conditions, Rowe has previously told the Times.
"It is very difficult, and in some cases impossible, to social distance at our beaches with so many people," Rowe said. "However, West Beach is about 2 miles long, so if someone is willing to walk far enough down the beach they can still social distance."
Rowe said its highly recommended visitors wear masks when passing by crowds to get to more open beach areas.
"We are urging our visitors to stay safe by practicing social distancing on the beaches to protect their health and that of other visitors," Rowe said previously.
Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince expressed concern over the potential of "exceptionally large crowds" at the city's beaches in anticipation of Illinois residents venturing to the Hoosier state over the holiday weekend.
"Please be absolutely vigilant in using social distancing, especially this long, holiday weekend," Prince said Friday. "We cannot stop people from visiting our beaches, but, as Gary residents, we can be smart about how we interact with each other."
Michael Gonzalez, city spokesman, said the city saw a "larger than usual turnout" at its beaches this weekend, with a very large crowd from Illinois.
On Saturday, parking spots were filled "very early," Gonzalez added.
Over the weekend, police patrolled Marquette Park and Miller Beach on ATV units to ensure public safety, Gonzalez said.
In Whiting, Whihala Beach opened for the season on Monday, with officials on the lookout for overcrowding.
Mike Nastav, of the Whiting Parks and Recreation Department, said the city would close the beach if crowds got out of hand.
"Hopefully people have respect for others," he said previously.
Beachgoers were encouraged to follow "physical distancing and other public health recommendations when at the beach or the park," according to a post on the city's Facebook page.
