Region buffets surviving pandemic with new safety precautions

Some people love eating at buffets. It’s unlimited food at a relatively cheap price. You can fill up your plates with as much or as little as you desire.

Unfortunately, buffets, along with restaurants nationwide, are another victim of COVID-19. Business Insider reports 60% of the 26,000 U.S. restaurant chains, or nearly 16,000 eateries, have been shuttered permanently due to the pandemic, with more closures coming.

As the restaurant industry has been the hardest hit by permanent closures since the start of the pandemic, Marketplace adds that the coronavirus is forcing longtime buffet establishments to shift to more traditional service models.

In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released a series of best practices for restaurants. These include the discontinuing of customer self-service stations, such as salad bars or buffets.

Among the buffet chains to close are Sweet Tomato, Hometown Buffet and Old Country Buffet. Golden Corral added safeguards to its buffets early in March, but by the end of the month the restaurant chain closed for good.