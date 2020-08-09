Region buffets surviving pandemic with new safety precautions

Some people love eating at buffets. It’s unlimited food at a relatively cheap price. You can fill up your plates with as much or as little as you desire.
Unfortunately, buffets, along with restaurants nationwide, are another victim of COVID-19. Business Insider reports 60% of the 26,000 U.S. restaurant chains, or nearly 16,000 eateries, have been shuttered permanently due to the pandemic, with more closures coming.
As the restaurant industry has been the hardest hit by permanent closures since the start of the pandemic, Marketplace adds that the coronavirus is forcing longtime buffet establishments to shift to more traditional service models.
In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released a series of best practices for restaurants. These include the discontinuing of customer self-service stations, such as salad bars or buffets.
Among the buffet chains to close are Sweet Tomato, Hometown Buffet and Old Country Buffet. Golden Corral added safeguards to its buffets early in March, but by the end of the month the restaurant chain closed for good.
So how have some local restaurants made it through COVID-19 while others have failed? Since the pandemic is still very real, the answer still may be in the works. Some businesses have continued their buffets, while others have dropped that service. All are observing FDA safety standards to keep their clients safe and coming back.
Some eateries, including BC Osaka in Hobart and Tandoor Cuisine of India in Schererville, no longer have buffets, focusing now on dine-in and carryout.
“We did it for the safety of people,” said Vickey Patel, owner of Tandoor.
“We’ve been hit hard because we expected people to come for the buffet,” which is no longer there.
BC Osaka reopened July 30, but without its sushi buffet. BC Osaka is among many restaurants encouraging customers to call in advance or make orders online.
“Buffets are horrible,” said Jasbir Pelia, owner of Taste of India in Merrillville. “We were losing money.”
Pelia, whose restaurant never closed, offers dine-in and takeout services. “We’re doing good,” he said.
House of Kobe, specializing in Japanese cuisine, has locations in Merrillville and Schererville. Sam Fu, who manages the Schererville restaurant, said that even without a buffet, his eatery has taken a hit in numbers. He said his restaurant is at less than half its normal capacity.
“People come in as families, and they want to sit together, and they can’t do that now,” Fu said. “Then they argue with us.”
Among the biggest health challenges buffets present is people using the same utensils over and over again.
WebMD warns that food left over time on serving tables, ice baths, or salad bars, if improperly tended, can become a breeding ground for disease-carrying bacteria. Other issues include the hygienic standards of patrons serving themselves at buffet stations and the quality of employee care for these serving areas.
Larry Lynch, senior vice president of certification and operations with the National Restaurant Association, points to three simple goals for enforcing safe food-handling protocols to protect the public’s health:
• Create a safe, clean environment.
• Enhance your sanitation efforts.
• Make sure customers know you’re practicing food safety.
Still, coronavirus or not, buffets remain popular. There’s variety in servings, business owners say, for not a lot of money.
“There are different delicacies,” Patel said. “People can go unlimited times and pay a limited price.”
Several of these buffet restaurants offer ethnic menus.
Angie Golom's Warsaw Inn has been serving Polish food for 40 years at its location in Lynwood.
“You can get American food anywhere, but people come to our restaurant for the ethnic buffet," she said. "They may be visiting relatives in the area. They may travel 20 to 50 miles to come here. We’re not limited to one item.”
Warsaw Inn was closed six weeks before reopening May 1 for curbside carryout service and June 26 for dine-in and buffet.
Among the buffet station safety changes made is that serving spoons are changed every hour. A sanitation station is set up beside the buffet, and all diners must wear masks and gloves, which are provided, everywhere, including the buffet station, except at customers’ dining table.
Other Warsaw Inn safety precautions include:
• Social distancing of 6 feet is observed.
• Patrons are encouraged to use single-packet condiments.
• Staff cleans and sanitizes tables and chairs between parties and at closing. Staff also frequently cleans and disinfects common areas.
• Another focus of frequently cleaning is “high-touch” areas, including doorknobs and bathroom fixtures.
• Employees also are being monitored.
• Reservations are taken for parties of five or larger.
“Otherwise, just come in," Golom said. "So far there’s been no wait.”
While the lack of waiting may be good for customers, it has a negative impact on business, Golom noted.
“We’re limited to 25% of our capacity,” the owner said, adding that normally Warsaw Inn can hold up to 175 diners.
“Business is nowhere it should be," she said. “We’re taking one day at a time. We don’t know when the state will allow 50% or 75% of capacity.”
Golom said many people don’t know the buffet is back.
“A lot of people are scared,” she said. “They don’t want to come out.”
