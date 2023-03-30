GARY — Chuck Hughes is thrilled when people call him Mr. Civility.

It’s a title the executive director of the Gary Chamber of Commerce has earned. He has been the moving force behind the Region's World Civility Day celebration since April 14, 2016.

The civility concept evolved into a course taught at the Gary Lighthouse Charter School. It grew from there.

“It started as an idea or notion in my mind as I absorbed what was going on in households, in the community and around the nation as a lack of civility. I thought it was something we should undertake, being civil with each other… It has really evolved. We want it to be on the conscience of people,” Hughes said.

The civility concept has had a lasting, positive effect on the students who attended the Gary Lighthouse Charter School, said school principal Janora Holmes, Ph.D.

Holmes served as director of school culture at the charter school in 2016 when the course was taught as part of a daily civility program introduced to grades 9-12 during advisory classes.

Civility classes at the school included guest speakers, such as Hughes, other city officials and law enforcement.

Students also discussed what civility meant to each of them and how they could pass it along such as promoting acts of daily kindness.

“What does it mean to be civil? We hear it all the time. It gave them the opportunity to put words into practice,” Holmes said.

The civility course was taught for only one year but its lessons live on.

“We have never strayed away from acts of kindness. This has become our culture…It’s a work in process and it’s something the students can carry away once they graduate,” Holmes said.

Vincent Brown, who serves as the school’s director of culture, agrees.

“It had a positive impact on students and gave them a voice and a better understanding…It carried on. We still have some of those same components,” Brown said.

The World Civility Day kicks off at a news conference at 11 a.m. April 4 when Gary Mayor Jerome Prince declares it World Civility Day in the city of Gary.

The actual observance is April 6.

The seventh annual World Civility Day workshops start at 9 9 a.m. on April 6 at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway, Merrillville.

The Community Civility Counts Awards Dinner follows at 6 p.m. at the Avalon Manor, 3550 E. U.S. Highway 30, in Hobart.

Featured speakers at the Champions of Civility dinner on April 6 will include retired veteran WGN news anchor Robert Jordan and Robert Woodson, president of the Woodson Center in Washington, D.C.

Contact the Gary Chamber of Commerce at 219-885-7407 for reservations and for a complete list of the workshops.

Cost for a table of 10 is $700; VIP tickets, for full-day access to attend workshops and dinner, are $90; awards dinner tickets are $70 and the day workshop tickets are $30 per adult and $15 per student.

“We see this initiative as something remarkable and essential,” Hughes said.

