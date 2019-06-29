Patriotism takes center stage this week as the Region celebrates the nation's 243rd birthday. Fireworks, floats, concerts and contests help set the celebratory mood.
Michigan City gets a jump on the celebration today with its annual Star Spangled Parade. The parade, a tradition since 1957, has more than 100 entries in its lineup. It starts at 11 a.m. and travels south on Franklin Street from 10th Street to Ames Field.
The Duneland Chamber of Commerce hosts the 11th annual Fireworks on the Lakefront at the Indiana Dunes State Park Monday night. Food vendors begin selling at 6 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin at 9:15 pm. Entrance to the park is $7 per car or $12 per car with an out-of-state license plate. Sponsors said to expect a high volume of traffic at the State Park and Porter Beach. Guests are also asked not to bring any fireworks to this professional fireworks show, and alcohol is not permitted within Indiana Dunes State Park.
The celebrations kick into high gear Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY
CEDAR LAKE — Cedar Lake's Summerfest opens a five-day run beginning 2 p.m. at the town complex, 7408 Constitution Ave. Live entertainment, amusement rides, food, games, bingo and a beer garden open at 5 p.m. following the opening ceremonies. Admission is free and there is a $5 donation for parking.
EAST CHICAGO — The city and Mayor Anthony Copeland sponsor an Independence Day Celebration from 5-10 p.m. at the East Chicago Marina and Jeorse Park Beach, 3301 Aldis Ave.
GARY — Sponsored by Spectacle Entertainment and Majestic Star Casino, Gary's Twilight Independence Day is from 6-8 p.m. This year's theme is "We are Gary Proud and Gary Strong!" The parade travels north on Broadway from 15th Avenue to Sixth Avenue. Fireworks are downtown following the parade.
HEBRON — Hebron sponsors a fireworks show at dusk at Hebron High School, 509 S. Main St.
HIGHLAND — Highland's annual five-day festival kicks off from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday at the Town Main Square. Craft and food vendors will be on-site, along with live entertainment every day. Wristbands are $25 for each day of the festival. Music starts at 5 p.m. The 36th annual All-American Mile Run begins at 6:30 p.m. at 40th Street and Kennedy Avenue. Open to all age groups, registration is $10 before July 1 and $20 on race day. The Twilight Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. at St. James the Less Catholic Church, heading north along Kennedy Avenue.
LAKE STATION — The Fourth of July parade begins at 5 p.m., leaving from Columbus Park. The parade ends at Pike Street.
LaPORTE — The La Porte Kiwanis are hosting Run For Riley 5k July 4 in downtown La Porte. The race begins at 9 a.m. with a $25 registration fee. In the evening, the La Porte Jaycees welcome the community to the annual fireworks display at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m. Food vendors will be on-site. Admission is $5 per car load and $1 per walk-in.
MERRILLVILLE — Ross Township hosts the annual festival at Hidden Lake Park, 6355 Broadway. The park is open 1-11 p.m. No drop-offs or walk-ins; $5 per car or minivan for township residents, $8 for nonresidents. Live entertainment by Mud Sharks from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. The fireworks show begins at 9 p.m.
MUNSTER — Munster host a fireworks show at Centennial Park. The park will open to the public at 6 p.m. and food and beverage vendors will be available during event. Festivities will begin at 7:30 p.m. with music provided by Final Say. Entertainment will continue throughout the night with a brief pause at 9:30 p.m. for the fireworks show. Alcohol, fireworks and firearms are not permitted in the park, and all bags and coolers will be checked.
WHITING — Food, drinks, live music and fireworks over Lake Michigan are part of Whiting's Party in the Park from 7-11 p.m at Lakefront Park. There is live music by the Nick Danger Band. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.
THURSDAY
CEDAR LAKE — Cedar Lake's Summerfest continues from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., starting with the land parade. It travels from Hanover Central High School to the town complex. The Cardboard Boat Race is at 1 p.m. Admission is free and there is a $5 donation for parking.
CROWN POINT — The theme of the 2019 Crown Point Fourth of July parade is "Cultivating Community, Celebrating New Growth." The parade steps off at 2 p.m. from the north driveway of Eisenhower Elementary School. Fireworks will start at dusk (around 9 p.m.) at the Lake County Fairgrounds. Lake Street will be closed to traffic and no viewing of the show will be permitted there, by order of the Crown Point Police Department.
HAMMOND — Join Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and the Hammond Port Authority for the annual Fourth of July Celebration at Wolf Lake. The annual Naturalization Ceremony begins at 5 p.m. at The Pavilion. The Bill Porter Orchestra will perform after the ceremony’s completion at approximately 7 p.m. Fireworks wrap the evening at approximately 9 p.m. This is a free event and concert-goers are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets and picnic baskets. The launch ramp will close at noon and reopen after the event.
HEBRON — Hebron serves a free pancake breakfast from 7-9 a.m. at the Hebron United Methodist Church. More events for the town's celebration follow during throughout the morning. The Firecracker 5K Race leaves at 7:45 a.m. from Hebron Middle School. A parade follows at 10 a.m., traveling from Hebron High School to Country Square Plaza. There is also a turtle derby at noon at 1st Source Bank.
HIGHLAND — The Highland festival runs from 1-11 p.m. July 4. Wristbands are sold for $25 from 1-5 p.m. Grab a blanket or lawn chair and join in for the fireworks at 9 p.m. at the Sharp Athletic Complex.
HOBART — "United We Stand; Together We Can" is the theme of this year's Fourth of July parade in Hobart. The parade is lining up from 8-9:40 a.m. at Hobart Middle School on Eighth Street. It begins at 10 a.m. and will travel to Lincoln and continue north from there. A festival culminating in evening fireworks runs from 4-11 p.m. There will be food vendors and music while waiting for the fireworks display at Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road.
GRIFFITH — Presented by the town of Griffith, the annual "Music of America" parade begins at 10 a.m. starting at Ash and Broad streets. The parade heads south on Broad Street.
LAKE STATION — Fireworks begin at dusk at Riverview Park, 2701 Ripley St.
LANSING —Lansing plans a patriotic evening from 5-10 p.m. at Lan-Oak Park, 189th Street and Arcadia Avenue. There will be food vendors, carnival rides, a live band, family games and fireworks by Melrose Pyrotechnics.
LaPORTE — La Porte's 73rd annual parade begins at 10 a.m., traveling down Ind. 2.
MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville's holiday parade steps off at noon. The parade will line up at Geisen Funeral Home, 80th and Broadway, beginning at 11 a.m., and will travel north on Broadway to 67th Avenue.
MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City's Fourth of July festivities are at Washington Park, 6 On the Lake. Fireworks will be launched from the lighthouse pier over Lake Michigan and begin around 8:30 p.m.
MUNSTER — Sponsored by Munster Fire Department Association, the Independence Day Kiddie Parade lines up at 9:45 a.m. at Foliage Lane and Oriole Drive. The parade begins at 10 a.m. The Munster Lions Club will also be sponsoring Munster's parade, which starts at 2 p.m. at Fisher Street and Calumet Avenue. The parade travels north on Calumet Avenue to Ridge Road, then east on Ridge Road for a brief stop at the town hall then on to The Center for Visual and Performing Arts.
PORTAGE — Portage's "Superheroes" parade lines up at 9 a.m. and steps off from Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church at 11 a.m. and heads north down Willowcreek Road. The festival at Founders Square Park will begin at 5 p.m. There will food vendors and live music, with fireworks at dusk.
PORTER — In conjunction with the Family 4th Fest at Hawthorne Park in Porter, Chesterton Lions Club members will be serving a pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. in front of the Hawthorne Park Community Building. The parade begins at 9 a.m. at Yost Elementary School and ends in the park. The 80th annual Turtle Derby will begin at 11 a.m. on the basketball courts in the park. At noon, the winning lucky duckies will be pulled in the 21st annual Duck Race. 34 winners will share $2,700 in cash prizes. Other activities will include a brick toss contest, bounce houses, kiddie rides, food vendors, live music, karaoke and a beer garden. The night is capped off by a fireworks show at dusk.
SCHNEIDER — Schneider serves a pancake breakfast from 7-10:30 a.m. The cost for breakfast is a donation. At 11 a.m., the parade will start from the Community Building. Parade viewers should gather along Parrish Avenue or Ivy Street. Jacks Restaurant and Bar will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and provide free hot dogs during parade time. There's an adult softball game at 1 p.m. at the Community Building.
SCHERERVILLE — Schererville hosts a fireworks show at dusk at Rohrman Park, 6750 Rohrman Road. Dick Diamond and the Dusters perform from 6-9 p.m. and there is a beer garden, food trucks, balloon artist and face painting. The fireworks show starts at dusk.
VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Parks and Recreation Department hosts the annual Fourth of July Blast 5K Run/Walk & Lit'l Firecracker 2K Run. The event starts and ends at Foundation Meadows Park, 3210 N. Campbell St. New to the race is the Lit'l Firecracker 2K Run for the children 12 and under have the opportunity to participate. There is live music, food and activities at 6:30 p.m. at Urschel field, Valparaiso Street and Vale Park Road. The fireworks show starts at 9:15 p.m. Free public parking for the event is at 2564 Valley Drive.
WHITING — Whiting's 100th Fourth of July Parade steps off at 10 a.m., traveling south down Indianapolis Boulevard to 119th Street and continuing east into Whiting Park.
FRIDAY
CEDAR LAKE — Cedar Lake's Summerfest continues from 5-11 p.m. featuring live entertainment, midway games and food. The Cupcake Contest, for ages 13 to 19, begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Summerfest office. A teen scavenger hunt for ages 13 to 18 will start at 6 p.m. The first 50 teens to finish will receive cash prizes.
HIGHLAND — The Highland festival continues from 5-11 p.m. Wristbands are $25 for each day of the festival.
JULY 6
CEDAR LAKE — Cedar Lake's Summerfest continues from noon-11:30 p.m. There's entertainment all day culminating in the fireworks over the lake at 9:30 p.m.
HIGHLAND — The Highland festival continues from 1-11 p.m. Wristbands are $25 for each day of the festival. Hobart Police will have a K-9 demonstration at 4 p.m.
ST. JOHN — The annual Independence Day Kids Parade is at 9:30 a.m. at Prairie West Park, 93rd Avenue and Oakridge Drive. Admission and refreshments are free, plus a bake sale to help support the event. Prizes and awards for Most Patriotic Decoration by age group will be handed out, as well as gift bags for the first 100 children at the parade. Activities are planned at the park following the parade.
WANATAH — A joint celebration between the Chamber of Commerce and the Koselke-Mayfield post of the American Legion in Wanatah features a variety of activities for the whole family. It starts in the afternoon with the Hawg Creek duck race and an open pit barbecue dinner. Following the fireworks display at dusk, there is a dance in the Legion Hall for those over 21.
JULY 7
CEDAR LAKE — Cedar Lake's Summerfest concludes today. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., with the 33rd annual Car Show beginning at 11 a.m. Entertainment will run for the rest of the day. Admission is free and there is a $5 donation for parking.
HIGHLAND — The Highland festival runs from 1-9 p.m. The Kiddie Parade begins at 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot on Highway Avenue across from Traditions and ends at Main Square Park. Humane Indiana will be on site for animal adoption from 1-4 p.m. Wristbands are $25 from 1-5 p.m. and then Last Blast wristbands are $20 from 6-9 p.m.