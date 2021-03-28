Region churches return to new normal for Easter services

Local churches are returning to the new normal for Easter services on April 4.
Unlike Easter last year when COVID-19 was just beginning and many services were held virtually, most Region churches this year will be holding in-person services but with built-in precautions.
The Rev. Mark Wilkins, pastor at First United Methodist Church in Crown Point, said he's excited because his church will be offering three Easter services this year with offerings at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.
Livestreaming of services also will continue indefinitely, Wilkins said.
"We are all about giving people options," he said.
Parishioners still are being encouraged to social distance if possible and to wear masks. The church also is sanitized prior to services.
"It feels incredibly good compared to last year with me in the parking lot talking to people in cars," Wilkins said.
A handful of local churches, including Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, will be holding Easter services as they did last year.
"I've changed nothing. We never stopped," the Rev. Bill Foy said.
Initially the church did add three services and has roped off every other pew to help with social distancing.
Tissues and hand sanitizer are readily available to worshippers, Foy said.
"We are back to one service. Our divine service is at 9 a.m. every Sunday," Foy said.
Christ Presbyterian in Winfield is going back to Easter services like "COVID-19 never happened," said the Rev. Tim Reyna.
Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday services will be held at 10 a.m.
Singing, which was temporarily replaced with chanting, will return, and it will be up to families whether or not they wish to wear masks.
"We lost Holy Week last year and were closed for Christmas. We want to be so done with this," Reyna said.
Crossroads Community Church of Schererville will hold its Easter services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. and will host a Good Friday service at 7 p.m.
Parishioners social distance during services by removing chairs and spacing them out, worship pastor Zach Young said.
"No masks are required but are encouraged for anyone that deems them necessary," Young said.
Last Easter services were held only online and not in person, so this year is very different, Young said.
"We also have masks and sanitizer available at all entrances as well," Young said.
Liberty Bible Church has a number of service offerings, including a Good Friday service at the Chesterton campus at 6 and 8 p.m., spokesman John Dewey said.
There are also a number of Easter services offered, including mask-only services at the Chesterton campus at 8 a.m., followed by services at 9:30 and 11 a.m.
Other services include ones at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. at the LaPorte campus and 10:30 a.m. at the Valparaiso campus.
The church has been complying with both state and county department of health regulations, and because capacity has been diminished, the number of services has been greatly expanded, Dewey said.
Eastlake Baptist Church in Crown Point will host Easter services at 10:30 a.m.
Parishioners are asked to wear masks, and pews are separated, but folks are returning to services.
"We're heading back to normal," the Rev. Ben Hammond said.
Services still are streamed for anyone who doesn't want to attend church in person.
For the third year in a row, there will be an Easter sunrise service by Lake Holiday located inside Lakes of the Four Seasons, LOFS resident Nancy Mattel said.
"Everyone is invited," Mattel said. "Whoever wants to come can come."
Elder Cameron Mable, an ordained Pentecostal minister, will provide a brief sermon and will sing some songs with his family.
"I have requested 'Christ the Lord Has Risen' today," Mattel said.
His message is usually only 10 minutes, and as soon as the sun comes up, Mable will conclude the service and begin blessing the cars, Mattel said.
People can remain in their cars or go by the lake, which faces east.
"This year I hope people will get out of their cars and go by the lake," Mattel said.
At Valparaiso University, the Chapel of the Resurrection has reworked its Holy Week traditions, mainly due to COVID-19, said the Rev. Katherine Museus Dabay, a university pastor.
These revisions include no congregational singing; instead, cantors distanced from the faithful will lead the music. Also, there are caps on attendance; generally, attendance at the VU chapel is capped at 100.
The chapel staff also is taking extra measures around Holy Communion, including the use of tongs and wearing gloves.
Dabay said spring break overlaps with Holy Week. Spring break also is shortened and overlaps with Easter, a time when many students travel home for the holiday.
“Because most students will be away from campus for the break, we do not have the people-power to do the big services we are used to,” Dabay said.
Looking ahead to Holy Week, Dabay reported the following:
• Good Friday will be a pre-recorded service, shared via YouTube. Dabay and the Rev. James Wetzstein, the other campus pastor, will lead the Good Friday service readings and prayers, while chapel organist Sunghee Kim will play Lenten-themed chorales for reflection.
• Due to diminished staffing, there will be no Easter Vigil service on Holy Saturday. VU pastors are encouraging community members to attend local congregations.
• The chapel will hold its regular Easter Sunday worship service at 10 a.m.
Around the Catholic Diocese of Gary, Bishop Robert J. McClory concluded his five-week Lenten retreat services March 25 at St. Paul in Valparaiso. He conducted the retreat at different parish sites each week.
The following is McClory’s schedule for Holy Week:
• Holy Thursday — 10:30 a.m.: Chrism Mass at Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary; 7 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper at St. Joan of Arc in Merrillville.
• Good Friday — Noon: Stations of the Cross at the Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John; 6 p.m.: Service at Sacred Heart in Whiting.
• Holy Saturday — 7 p.m.: Easter Vigil service at Queen of All Saints in Michigan City.
• Easter Sunday — 11 a.m.: Mass at Holy Angels Cathedral.
Elsewhere around the diocese, the Via Crucis, an Hispanic reenactment of the Stations of the Cross, has been canceled at Our Lady of Guadalupe in East Chicago. St. Francis Xavier in Lake Station will hold its Via Crucis outdoors at 1:20 p.m. on Good Friday.
According to Colleen Rabine, communications director for the diocese, there are no new public worship protocols to announce. The most recent announcement from Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office regarding changes taking effect April 6, she said, doesn’t have direct bearing on Holy Week observances.
Rabine added, “We are convening a team to work with local county officials to get a better sense if local authorities will be revising recommendations for houses of public worship.”
A Pro-Life Stations of the Cross will be held at 10 a.m. on Good Friday in front of Planned Parenthood in Merrillville. The Rev. Rick Holy, diocesan director of pro-life activities, will lead the prayer service.