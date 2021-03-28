Region churches return to new normal for Easter services

Elder Cameron Mable, an ordained Pentecostal minister, will provide a brief sermon and will sing some songs with his family.

"I have requested 'Christ the Lord Has Risen' today," Mattel said.

His message is usually only 10 minutes, and as soon as the sun comes up, Mable will conclude the service and begin blessing the cars, Mattel said.

People can remain in their cars or go by the lake, which faces east.

"This year I hope people will get out of their cars and go by the lake," Mattel said.

At Valparaiso University, the Chapel of the Resurrection has reworked its Holy Week traditions, mainly due to COVID-19, said the Rev. Katherine Museus Dabay, a university pastor.

These revisions include no congregational singing; instead, cantors distanced from the faithful will lead the music. Also, there are caps on attendance; generally, attendance at the VU chapel is capped at 100.

The chapel staff also is taking extra measures around Holy Communion, including the use of tongs and wearing gloves.

Dabay said spring break overlaps with Holy Week. Spring break also is shortened and overlaps with Easter, a time when many students travel home for the holiday.