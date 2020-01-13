WHITING — Region cities with lakefront parks and property were busy Monday assessing the aftermath of the weekend weather that wreaked havoc across Northwest Indiana.
Mike Nastav, with Whiting’s Parks Department, said the city had park crews equipped with excavation and construction equipment clearing debris Monday from Lakefront Park.
Nastav said the damage is extensive.
The waves in Lake Michigan were relentless during the weekend's storm, ruining large swaths of grassy areas near the boardwalk.
A lot of sediment from the lake is scattered across the park grounds, and essentially all the flower beds have been washed out, he said.
Nastav said with the level of damage, it's unlikely the park will be completely fixed before the spring. There's also the risk another storm will damage the park again.
Cleanup in Gary is slated for Tuesday morning at Marquette Park Beach, near Lake Street.
A downpour of rain, gusty winds and dropping temperatures caused lakeshore erosion, flooding and treacherous travel conditions throughout the Region over the weekend.
After declaring an emergency for lakeshore erosion in Portage’s Lakefront and Riverwalk, Portage Mayor Sue Lynch described what she saw on the beach Saturday as “tragic.”
“The lake is really beating the shoreline today,” Lynch said. “Today is living proof that the lakeshore can’t take the beating without us stepping in and taking action. We need to stay on this.”
Waves crash on Whihala Beach on Saturday in Whiting.
Choppy waters move around the shoreline on Saturday at Whiting's Whihala Beach.
Waves move along Lake Michigan's south shore between Whihala Beach and ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor on Saturday.
A visitor to Whihala Beach ducks out from the high winds and spray from Lake Michigan on Saturday.
Vehicles maneuver around flooded curbs on Saturday on Indianapolis Boulevard in Whiting.
Snow begins descending in the late afternoon Saturday in Hammond's Wolf Lake Pavilion.
The array of flags near 119th Street in Indianapolis Boulevard in Whiting wave in the high winds on Saturday.
Visitors quickly snap photos at Whiahala Beach in Whiting on Saturday before heading back into the comfort of their vehicles.
Water sloshes around the marina Saturday at Whiting's Whihala Beach.
Visitors briefly snap photos on their cellphones of the waves at Whihala Beach on Saturday in Whiting before returning to the comfort of their vehicles.
Geese stay afloat on some choppy waters on Saturday in Hammond's Wolf Lake.
Waves batter the rocks and sand along Whihala Beach on Saturday in Whiting.
Flags nearby 119th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard in Whiting wave in the high winds on Saturday while the belfry of St. John the Baptist Church is seen in the background.
Waves crash on the Whihala Beach on Saturday in Whiting.
The weeds wave in the high winds Saturday near the war memorial in Whiting.
Waves crash on Whihala Beach on Saturday in Whiting.
