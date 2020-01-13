{{featured_button_text}}

WHITING — Region cities with lakefront parks and property were busy Monday assessing the aftermath of the weekend weather that wreaked havoc across Northwest Indiana.

Mike Nastav, with Whiting’s Parks Department, said the city had park crews equipped with excavation and construction equipment clearing debris Monday from Lakefront Park. 

Nastav said the damage is extensive.

The waves in Lake Michigan were relentless during the weekend's storm, ruining large swaths of grassy areas near the boardwalk.

A lot of sediment from the lake is scattered across the park grounds, and essentially all the flower beds have been washed out, he said. 

Nastav said with the level of damage, it's unlikely the park will be completely fixed before the spring. There's also the risk another storm will damage the park again.

Cleanup in Gary is slated for Tuesday morning at Marquette Park Beach, near Lake Street.

A downpour of rain, gusty winds and dropping temperatures caused lakeshore erosion, flooding and treacherous travel conditions throughout the Region over the weekend. 

After declaring an emergency for lakeshore erosion in Portage’s Lakefront and Riverwalk, Portage Mayor Sue Lynch described what she saw on the beach Saturday as “tragic.”

“The lake is really beating the shoreline today,” Lynch said. “Today is living proof that the lakeshore can’t take the beating without us stepping in and taking action. We need to stay on this.”

Heavy rain caused flooding, while ice caused slick roads across Northwest Indiana on Saturday.

