The Region commemorates Memorial Day with parades, concerts and special services.

Here's a sampling of the what is planned:

Cedar Lake

American Legion Post 261 kicks off Memorial Day with a parade at 10 a.m. Monday beginning at the parking lot of Sandbar Grill and Dairy Belle. The parade will go down Lakeshore Drive to West 133rd Avenue to Fairbanks Street to the Obidiah Taylor site, across the street from the Cedar Lake Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana. A ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the site, American Legion Post 261 Cmdr. Gary Seng said.

Crown Point

The city's Memorial Day parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Monday with staging at the Cal Ripken baseball parking lot along Joliet Street.

The parade travels along Joliet Street to Main Street, south to Wells Street to Historic Maplewood Cemetery for an 11 a.m. ceremony recognizing those who sacrificed for our freedom.

Taking part in the ceremony will be Crown Point Mayor David Uran, Crown Point officials, American Legion Post 20 and Boy Scouts.

Griffith

Griffith holds a special ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Central Park Army Tank and War Memorial, 600 N. Broad St. A luncheon follows at the Veteran of Foreign Wars Hall, 301 E. Main St.

Hammond

Oak Hill Cemetery, 6445 Hohman Ave.,conducts its annual Memorial Day Veterans Flag Ceremony from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Participants are asked to join together to place flags on the graves of those who served in the military.

The Hammond Mohawks sponsor their annual parade on Monday. Lineup is at the Cavalier Inn, 735 E. Gostlin St., at 10 a.m. The parade, which starts at 11 a.m., travels west to Hohman Avenue ending in front of St. Casimir Church, where a memorial service will be held. Refreshments follow at the Mohawks picnic grounds, 4040 Calumet Avenue.

Hammond Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7881 and American Legion Post 232 will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at Hessville Park, on the corner of Kennedy Avenue and 173rd Street.

Hebron

The annual Memorial Day Service is at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Stoney Run County Park, 9230 E. 142nd Ave., Hebron. It will be held at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial located near the front entrance of the park

Highland

The community honors veterans from every branch of the military during a special Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Gazebo at Main Square Park, 3001 Ridge Road.

Main Square Park will be festooned with Hometown Hero banners during the ceremony. The tribute will feature a display by the Indiana Fallen Heroes Association as well as speakers.

LaPorte

The annual Memorial Day ceremony is at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater in Fox Memorial Park. The event is hosted by the city of LaPorte and American Legion Post 83. The program will begin with a performance by the LaPorte City Band. In the event of poor weather, the ceremony will be moved to the LaPorte Civic Auditorium.

Lowell

Lowell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6841 and Lowell American Legion Post 101 sponsor a Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. Monday at the Lowell Memorial Cemetery on Commercial Avenue near the Lowell Volunteer Fire Department/Lowell Police Department. A second service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday in Shelby.

Services include laying of the wreaths on the cemetery plots, speeches and a 21-gun salute.

The annual holiday breakfast is served from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the VFW Hall, 17401 Morse St.

Merrillville

Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 W. 73rd Ave. hosts a number of Memorial Day events starting at 10 a.m. Saturday when services will be led at the mausoleum by a priest from the Descent of the Holy Ghost Romanian Church based in Hobart.

Saturday evening there will be hayrides on land adjacent to the cemetery, starting at 6 p.m. Live music follows and ends with fireworks at dusk.

A service honoring all veterans is at 1 p.m. Sunday in Section 17, the Veteran's Section. The Merrillville High School Band will perform.

An outdoor Mass will be celebrated by the Rev. Frank Torres at 10 a.m. Monday.

In addition, the Rev. Marko Matic of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church will be at the cemetery to do a blessing of the graves at 10 a.m.

The Rev. Ted Poteres, priest at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, will conduct services starting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday in the Greek section of the cemetery.

Munster

The Munster VFW Post 2697 and American Post 16 conduct a ceremony starting at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Community Veterans Memorial, 9710 Calumet Ave., Munster.

The service will be held in remembrance of our nation's armed forces lost in combat. Flags will be flown half-staff until the conclusion of a gun salute.

Ogden Dunes

The Lions Club of Ogden Dunes holds its 77th annual Ogden Dunes Memorial Day services and parade on Monday. The event will start at 9:50 a.m. with a parade lineup at Deer Trail and Diana Road. The laying of the wreath will be held at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Flag Pole (Diana Court/Diana Road.) The parade, which begins at 10:10 a.m., heads toward Kratz Field. The Memorial Day service will be held at Kratz Field starting at 10:30 a.m.

Portage

American Legion Post 260 holds a ceremony at noon Monday at Founders Square Park, 6300 S. Founders Square, Portage. The ceremony will include the Pledge of Allegiance, the singing of the National Anthem by Portage High School Choraliers, speakers from the high school and a 21-gun salute by the high school JROTC.

The Legion Auxiliary will offer hot dogs and chips for a donation following the ceremony. Food vendors Fat Guys Fries and Kona Ice will be on site. Residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Porter

The town's park department will host its annual Memorial Day program at 1 p.m. Monday in front of the community building at Hawthorne Park, 500 Ackerman Drive. Attendees should park near the playground, or to the east of the community building. It includes songs, wreath presentations by officials from Burns Harbor, Chesterton and Porter and the American Legion Post 170 The program is free and open to the public. In the event of inclement weather, the program will take place inside the community building.

Schererville

Chapel Lawn Cemetery, 8178 Cline Ave., holds a Memorial Day Veterans Service starting at noon on Monday at the Veterans Garden.

American Legion Post 66 will be assisting with the program that will include speakers, music, posting of the colors and a performance by a bagpiper.

Shelby

Lowell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6841 and Lowell American Legion Post 101 will host a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday at Shelby Community Park on the corner of Ind. 55 and Tyler Street.

A dinner will follow at the Shelby Fire Department.

Valparaiso

The 16th annual Valparaiso Memorial Day Concert will be held at Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Avenue, at 3 p.m. on Monday. This year’s Memorial Day Concert will be performed by the Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band. There is no admission charge for the concert with general admission seating, but audience members are required to reserve a ticket and are asked to bring nonperishable food items, which will be collected by the Christian Food Pantry of Valparaiso. Free tickets may be reserved online at www.memorialoperahouse.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.