Communities throughout the Region will be coming together this week for Juneteenth.

Juneteenth has been celebrated in parts of the country since the end of the Civil War, but it did not become a national holiday until 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

Juneteenth marks the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. It was then that Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, and announced that the Civil War had ended and those enslaved were free.

According to the Pew Research Center, Indiana first commemorated Juneteenth as a day of observance in 2010. Indiana has not made Juneteenth a permanent state holiday. However, Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties have opted to make Juneteenth a paid holiday this year.

Hammond: The city is hosting its third annual Juneteenth celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1200 Highland St. It will feature a short program at Freedom Plaza, food trucks, craft vendors, a DJ and giveaways. The city also will honor the Hammond Central Boys Varsity Basketball Team for winning the Class 4A Regional Championship game.

From 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Purdue University Northwest will be hosting "Celebrate Freedom Day" at Founders Plaza, which is next to PNW's Student Union and Library Building, 2233 173rd St. The celebration will feature performances from the Portage High School Steppaz step-dance team, the Lauren Dukes band, roller skating and laser tag provided by ThrillAmaze Mobile Family Entertainment, arts and crafts, food and educational tables celebrating Black history.

Gary: The city's Juneteenth celebration will take place Saturday. Mayor Jerome Prince's administration and Flourish Church will co-host the event from noon to 5 p.m. outside City Hall, 401 Broadway. There will be a DJ, vendors and games.

Indiana University Northwest will host a dance performance this weekend, "Freedom in America: Conversation in Movement Juxtaposition," by the South Shore Dance Alliance. Performances begin at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in IUN's Arts and Sciences Building, 3415 Broadway. The shows are free, but RSVP tickets at iun.edu/news/2023/juneteenth-events.htm.

Progressive Community Church, 656 Caroline St., will celebrate Juneteenth beginning at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Traditional African food, live entertainment and a discussion panel are planned.

Merrillville: From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, the town will hold a Juneteenth celebration at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway. The event will include an exhibit detailing the history of Juneteenth, local vendors, live music and games.

East Chicago: "Rhythm and Soul Fest: A Juneteenth Celebration" will be staged from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Washington Park, 1615 142nd St. The festival will feature such performers as The Family Soul, Midnight Sun, Nu-Agenda and Dj Dark Nite.

Michigan City: The Michigan City Black Business Association is hosting its first Juneteenth celebration Sunday and Monday at the Guy Foreman Amphitheatre at Washington Park. "Unified in Freedom" will feature free food, a DJ, live saxophone, games, free health screenings, vendors and giveaways. In recognition of Father's Day, a "Dads Who Cook" grill-off will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday; judging is scheduled for noon.

Also on the agenda for Sunday: a community church service at 10 a.m., fitness classes and presentations on mental and physical wellness at 1 p.m., youth performances at 2:30 p.m., presentations on the history and importance of Juneteenth at 3:30 p.m., adult performances at 4 p.m. and line dancing at 6 p.m. On Monday, things will kick off at 10:30 a.m. with a Freedom March through Washington Park. The march will be followed by a rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which is known as the Black national anthem, and a dominoes and Bidwiz tournament starting at 1:30 p.m.

