Region cop shootout case to be probed by downstate detective

CROWN POINT — The circumstances surrounding a trooper fatally shooting an alleged armed carjacking suspect Friday on Interstate 65 is under an internal investigation, an Indiana State Police spokesman confirmed Monday.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield, of the agency's Lowell-based district, said a detective in the Lafayette district has been assigned to handle the case.

The Lake County coroner's office identified the slain suspect as 23-year-old Caine Van Pelt, of Chicago.

Pelt and a second suspect are accused of taking part in an armed robbery and carjacking at a Region truck stop Friday night, which led to a police pursuit and eventual shootout on I-65 near the U.S. 231 interchange. The incident ended with a trooper hospitalized with a bullet wound and a suspect, Van Pelt, dead.

Fifield declined to share any additional details of the investigation, the injured trooper's condition or the names of the officers involved and employment status. He said that information may be released in the coming days.

Fifield said it's state police policy to investigate its own officer-involved shooting incidents, though the Lowell district brought in a detective from the agency's LaFayette office to probe the case.