Region cop shootout case to be probed by downstate detective

CROWN POINT — The circumstances surrounding a trooper fatally shooting an alleged armed carjacking suspect Friday on Interstate 65 is under an internal investigation, an Indiana State Police spokesman confirmed Monday.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield, of the agency's Lowell-based district, said a detective in the Lafayette district has been assigned to handle the case.
The Lake County coroner's office identified the slain suspect as 23-year-old Caine Van Pelt, of Chicago.
Pelt and a second suspect are accused of taking part in an armed robbery and carjacking at a Region truck stop Friday night, which led to a police pursuit and eventual shootout on I-65 near the U.S. 231 interchange. The incident ended with a trooper hospitalized with a bullet wound and a suspect, Van Pelt, dead.
Fifield declined to share any additional details of the investigation, the injured trooper's condition or the names of the officers involved and employment status. He said that information may be released in the coming days.
Fifield said it's state police policy to investigate its own officer-involved shooting incidents, though the Lowell district brought in a detective from the agency's LaFayette office to probe the case.
State police said the incident began about 10:15 p.m. Friday when a suspect, who was wearing a mask, pointed a gun at a victim at the Pilot Truck Stop at exit 201 on I-65 in Jasper County.
The suspect then stole a black Mitsubishi, police said.
A DeMotte police officer spotted the stolen vehicle heading northbound on I-65 near the 230-mile marker. That officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the squad car's emergency lighting system somehow became disabled, state police reported.
Meanwhile, two state troopers in the Lowell area saw the vehicle near the 246-mile marker and attempted to pull it over. But the vehicle continued fleeing, police said.
During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle blew a tire, slowed near the U.S. 231 exit in Crown Point, and Van Pelt jumped out and opened fire on police, state police allege.
One of the troopers was struck in the leg with a bullet, police sources told The Times. State police indicated Saturday morning that trooper's injury was not life threatening.
The second trooper fatally shot Van Pelt during the exchange of gunfire, police confirmed.
Though that trooper attempted life-saving measures, Van Pelt died at the scene, police said.
The second trooper also applied first aid to his fellow officer after the attempts to save Van Pelt's life failed, police said.
As of Saturday, the injured trooper was being treated at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, police said.
Police are searching for a second suspect believed to have been parked alongside the black Mitsubishi before it was stolen. The suspect was believed to be driving a silver Toyota Corolla, which was later found abandoned at mile marker 202.
Police ask anyone with information on the suspect's identity and whereabouts or that saw the car on I-65 to contact Detective Smith or Detective Rector at the Lafayette State Police Post at 765-567-2125.
At the time of the Friday night incident, Van Pelt was on parole with the Illinois Department of Corrections, serving out the remainder of a three-year sentence for possession of a stolen firearm, Illinois records show.
He was taken into custody in July 2017 and admitted to the Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, Illinois, in February 2018 before being released on parole the following September, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.