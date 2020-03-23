13 Region COVID-19 cases confirmed; 259 statewide

Another Lake County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, joining a group of 58 new Indiana coronavirus cases, state health officials announced Monday morning.

The Region is now up to 13 affected by the virus — 11 in Lake County and two in LaPorte County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. As of Monday morning, Porter County has yet to confirm a positive case, though health officials there are closely monitoring possible cases.

Neighboring St. Joseph County has one new case, bringing its total to nine.

The state has 259 positive identifications total, according to ISDH. A total of 1,960 tests have been reported to ISDH to date, including 466 in the last 24 hours.

Seven people in Indiana have died from the virus over the past week.

Three are dead in Marion County, one in Allen County, one in Delaware County, one in Johnson County, and one in Scott County, ISDH reported.

The Allen County death was adult over age 60 whose death was announced Sunday by the Allen County Health Department, the ISDH said.