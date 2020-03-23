You are the owner of this article.
13 Region COVID-19 cases confirmed; 259 statewide
13 Region COVID-19 cases confirmed; 259 statewide

Courtney Crabtree check the temperature of a customer at a Witham Health Services drive-through Community Viral Screening center, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Whitestown, Ind. The screening center for coronavirus will help provide guidance and reduce unnecessary trips to the emergency room. 

 Associated Press

Another Lake County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, joining a group of 58 new Indiana coronavirus cases, state health officials announced Monday morning.

The Region is now up to 13 affected by the virus — 11 in Lake County and two in LaPorte County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. As of Monday morning, Porter County has yet to confirm a positive case, though health officials there are closely monitoring possible cases. 

Neighboring St. Joseph County has one new case, bringing its total to nine.

The state has 259 positive identifications total, according to ISDH. A total of 1,960 tests have been reported to ISDH to date, including 466 in the last 24 hours.

Seven people in Indiana have died from the virus over the past week.

Three are dead in Marion County, one in Allen County, one in Delaware County, one in Johnson County, and one in Scott County, ISDH reported.

The Allen County death was adult over age 60 whose death was announced Sunday by the Allen County Health Department, the ISDH said. 

Counties with active cases include Adams, Allen, Bartholomew, Boone, Clark, Delaware, Dubois, Elkhart, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grant, Hamilton, Hancock, Harrison, Hendricks, Howard, Jennings, Johnson, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Owen, Putnam, Ripley, Scott, Shelby, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vanderburgh, Vigo, Washington, Wayne and Wells counties.

Marion County is the most impacted with 110 positive identifications. Lake County ranks the fifth-highest behind Marion, Hamilton, Johnson and Hendricks counties. Those counties have 21 and 14, and 21 identifications.

All testing has been conducted by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.

