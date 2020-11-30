Region death total steady as cases rise in state COVID-19 report

No new COVID-19 deaths and 767 additional cases were reported in the five-county Northwest Indiana region, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
Statewide, 38 additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 5,456.
NWI death totals remain at 694, including 469 in Lake County, 103 in Porter County, 97 in LaPorte County, 13 in Jasper County and 12 in Newton County.
New deaths were reported between Nov. 24 and Sunday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 267 deaths as probable, the same as the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
Case totals included 29,183 in Lake County, up 461; 8,853 in Porter County, up 177; 5,019 in LaPorte County, up 91; 1,591 in Jasper County, up 32; and 594 in Newton County, up six.
The Porter County Health Department listed 45 patients hospitalized, and 7,190 people recovered.
There were 5,713 new cases added throughout Indiana, pushing the state's total to 338,977. New cases were reported between July 21 and Sunday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,119 cases, up 26 from Sunday, and 21,870 tests. Lansing had 1,939 cases, up 21, and 16,989 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 15% in Lake County, down from 15.7% Sunday; 12.6% in Porter County, down from 13%; 13.5% in LaPorte County, up from 13.4%; 14.7% in Newton County, unchanged; and 11.9% in Jasper County, down from 12.3%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at an 10.8% seven-day rate, unchanged from the day before, and 7.3% cumulative rate for all tests, up from 7.2%. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 16-22.
ISDH reported 2,204,581 individuals tested in Indiana, and a total of 4,259,964 tests taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Lake County Health Department, 889 S. Court St., in Crown Point, and the Rensselaer Fire Station, 1066 W. Clark St., in Rensselaer. For more locations visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.