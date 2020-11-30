Region death total steady as cases rise in state COVID-19 report

Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,119 cases, up 26 from Sunday, and 21,870 tests. Lansing had 1,939 cases, up 21, and 16,989 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 15% in Lake County, down from 15.7% Sunday; 12.6% in Porter County, down from 13%; 13.5% in LaPorte County, up from 13.4%; 14.7% in Newton County, unchanged; and 11.9% in Jasper County, down from 12.3%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at an 10.8% seven-day rate, unchanged from the day before, and 7.3% cumulative rate for all tests, up from 7.2%. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 16-22.

ISDH reported 2,204,581 individuals tested in Indiana, and a total of 4,259,964 tests taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.

There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Lake County Health Department, 889 S. Court St., in Crown Point, and the Rensselaer Fire Station, 1066 W. Clark St., in Rensselaer. For more locations visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.