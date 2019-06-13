To limit sun exposure, all you used to need to know was a sunscreen's sun protection factor (SPF).

Ask and tell

The National Institutes of Health offers these tips for talking with your doctor:

● Prepare. Make a list of any concerns or questions you have so you’re less likely to forget anything.

● Act first. If you have new symptoms, notice side effects to medication, or want to know what something means, speak up. Your doctor won’t know of any changes to your health or what is important to you.

● Be honest and upfront. It’s better to share a lot of information than to be shy about what you’re thinking. Your doctor is used to talking about all types of personal matters.

● Don’t rely on the web. It’s easy to look up a symptom but don't self-diagnose. If you want to know more about a disease or illness, ask your doctor to recommend trusted websites.

● Don’t assume something isn’t important. If you’re facing a health issue that affects your day-to-day living or well-being, don’t ignore it and think it will go away on its own.

● Don’t fear for your privacy. Talking about health situations can be difficult, but professional rules require that health care providers keep what patients tell them private.