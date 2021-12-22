Region emergency rooms overcrowded with 'unprecedented number of patients'

"The way out of the pandemic is clear: vaccination. It is a documented fact that the vaccines are safe and are extremely effective in preventing severe disease and death," Doyle said. "So it is alarming that only 50.6% of Indiana residents are fully vaccinated — the 11th lowest rate in the U.S. According to the Indiana Hospital Association, 95% of Hoosiers hospitalized for COVID in November 2021 were unvaccinated."

"We would like to remind everyone that they play a key role in helping to overcome this pandemic by getting vaccinated," he said. "It has been one year since Community Hospital in Munster became first in the state of Indiana to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. Since that time, we have expanded distribution to an additional site at Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point. We have given more than 150,000 vaccines, processed over 200,000 laboratory tests for COVID 19 and have the largest COVID monoclonal antibody clinic in Northwest Indiana with more than 1,600 patients treated in the past few months. With the holidays quickly approaching and group get-togethers, now would be a good time to either get vaccinated or get a booster dose."