Region faithful gather for National Day of Prayer

"We're so excited to be gathering; that word 'gather' has a whole new meaning to us through the obstacles that we have worked through as a community,” said the Rev. Jon Cuozzo of South Point Community Church, who delivered the welcome address.

Although "it seems to always rain on the first Thursday in May," Cuozzo, chairman of the event, said he was grateful to be gathered in the historic courtroom.

The theme for this year's National Day of Prayer was love, life and liberty, with each of the mini sermons and prayers centered around each.

"Prayer unites us. This is so neat that this isn't any just one body of local believers. This is the larger body of Christ gathering," Cuozzo said, with many murmuring, "yes" and "amen."

"I think this is a little bit of a glimpse of what heaven will actually be like."

'He will heal our land'

Clerk-Treasurer Dave Benson, who was present in Crown Point Mayor David Uran's absence, noting the mayor was ill, led the group in saying the Pledge of Allegiance and then read a proclamation, acknowledging Thursday as the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.