Region faithful gather for National Day of Prayer

CROWN POINT — Barbara Parker was moved to tears as she worshiped God in the historic Lake County courthouse courtroom Thursday.
Parker, who has only lived in the city for 10 months, said she was called to Crown Point, where she had a connection at Living Stones Church.
The sermons and prayers given by seven Crown Point pastors all embodied what Parker, and what she says God, want to see for the world.
"It was the heart of God. I want to see these things happen that were prayed — the unity," Parker said.
"This is God's heart, the unity and the Great Awakening and people coming to know Jesus, and this country coming back to what it was founded to be that we will send out to other countries and we will be the great country we were made to be."
Parker was one of the dozens worshiping, singing and praying in the historic courtroom Thursday for the city’s National Day of Prayer gathering. The event was held virtually last year.
The observance was created by Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman in 1952, according to the National Day of Prayer Task Force.
"We're so excited to be gathering; that word 'gather' has a whole new meaning to us through the obstacles that we have worked through as a community,” said the Rev. Jon Cuozzo of South Point Community Church, who delivered the welcome address.
Although "it seems to always rain on the first Thursday in May," Cuozzo, chairman of the event, said he was grateful to be gathered in the historic courtroom.
The theme for this year's National Day of Prayer was love, life and liberty, with each of the mini sermons and prayers centered around each.
"Prayer unites us. This is so neat that this isn't any just one body of local believers. This is the larger body of Christ gathering," Cuozzo said, with many murmuring, "yes" and "amen."
"I think this is a little bit of a glimpse of what heaven will actually be like."
'He will heal our land'
Clerk-Treasurer Dave Benson, who was present in Crown Point Mayor David Uran's absence, noting the mayor was ill, led the group in saying the Pledge of Allegiance and then read a proclamation, acknowledging Thursday as the National Day of Prayer in Crown Point.
The proclamation urged "all the citizens of this great city to gather together on that day in homes, at work, in places of worship, to pray in his or her own manner for the unity of the hearts of all mankind."
Pastors and leaders from Momentum, Bethel, CrossPoint, Trinity Lutheran, Living Stones, Southlake Christian and Southlake Baptist churches then shared prayers with the crowd before the ceremony closed with a rendition of "God Bless America," performed by Dustin Rouse, of Bethel Church, with the crowd singing.
"The theme of love, life and liberty doesn't always seem to be present in our world today. Instead, we find a loveless response to our caring. We find the lifeless world filled with death and decay," the Rev. Stephen Henderson of Trinity Lutheran Church said. "We find not liberty, but anarchy in our midst, and yet this event, we get to gather together united with one voice."
The cities of Portage and Hammond also observed the day of prayer, with Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. also proclaiming Thursday National Day of Prayer in Hammond.
"As Hammond prospers, we also shall prosper," the Rev. Sam Hamstra of Anthem Church said, inserting the city into a scriptural passage from Jeremiah.
Hamstra then led the group in prayer for the community and its leaders.
Pastors from various churches delivered sermons and community members helped lead the group in prayer.
"If God is to hear us, then the object of our prayer must be that we want to God to answer our prayers," said the Rev. Herman Polk Sr. of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
"And as we come on this National Day of Prayer, it does not matter what the problem is. It does not matter who the people are, except the people of God. If we would raise our voices in prayer, if we would raise our faith in calling on the name of the Lord, He will heal our land. Amen."