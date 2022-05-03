Region family sees outpouring of support after discovery of 2-year-old's cancerous mass

GRIFFITH — Ronnie Hoholek was not acting himself.

A few weeks ago, Katie Hoholek, his mother, noticed her 2-year-old was staring off into space, acting clumsy and losing interest in things he enjoyed. But she did not expect their family’s life to turn upside down.

“We noticed that he was favoring his left leg and weak on the left side,” Hoholek said.

After a trip to the pediatrician, she was advised to bring her son to the emergency room at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. Extensive testing was expected.

A cancerous mass was found on Ronnie’s brain.

The mass blocked fluid from exiting the brain, leading to an increase of pressure and fluid on the brain and causing disorientation and headaches. Ronnie immediately went into surgery to relieve the pressure and drain fluid.

“The care we have received here has been phenomenal. We could not ask for anything better,” Hoholek said.

Ultimately, Ronnie will have to go through two cycles of chemotherapy to ensure that the mass has not spread to other parts of his body. He is projected to start in May and treatment is expected to be six months long.

Last week, the family finally got to go home. Ronnie will have to do day rehabilitation for a few hours every day and will begin chemo this month. He will stay in the hospital when he has his first dose and will return every two weeks for additional doses.

“I have no idea how we are mentally going to get through all of this,” Hoholek said.

She is also due to deliver a baby in 10 weeks, right after the first round of chemo is to end. The family also has a 10-year-old daughter who had been staying with her mom and step-dad to continue normal activities.

However, one of the biggest ways Hoholek has gotten through the challenges so far is the outpouring of support she has received from the Northwest Indiana community. She created a GoFundMe in the first week of diagnosis and has since received more than $25,000 to help go toward medical bills and other needs.

“We’re not going back to work until we can bring our baby home,” Hoholek said. She emphasized the family will be dealing with a limited income.

In addition, gifts have been coming in for Ronnie while the family has been gone. Katie said he has received so many toys on his wish list and even more than they could have imagined.

“The amount of people in the area this has reached is insane. It is going to be so helpful because I will be out of work indefinitely,” Hoholek said.

On the fundraiser and on social media, friends and family have expressed how much they love the Hoholeks and are sending them positive thoughts and prayers. Katie’s family flew in to help with support during the first week when things were very uncertain.

She emphasized to other parents that they should not ignore signs like Ronnie's. She originally thought her son just had an inner ear infection and it has elevated to a situation she could never have imagined.

“Families that notice the slightest thing — change in personality, change in mood or anything with their children — don’t ignore it," Hoholek said. "Something we thought was just him not feeling great was the worst case scenario. I don’t want anybody to regret not taking their child to the doctor."

