Region firefighter helps deliver baby at home for the second time this year

SCHERERVILLE — Delivering a baby as a firefighter may be a once-in-a-career experience for many, but one Schererville firefighter delivered her second baby Saturday morning.

Lt. Natalie Ferrantella was one of a five-person crew from the Schererville Fire Department who helped a mom deliver her baby at home. She said they arrived on scene at 6:58 a.m. and within minutes the baby was born.

Ferrantella said the mom was already dilated when they arrived on scene, so she told her to push when she felt ready. It was the mom's first pregnancy and delivery.

Given the delivery she helped with in February and having had four kids of her own, Ferrantella said she knew exactly what to do to help the mom deliver her baby girl. She said everything went flawlessly, and both the mom and baby were healthy.

The baby girl weighed in at just over 6 pounds and did come just a few weeks before her mid-July due date, Ferrantella said.

Afterward, the mom and baby were taken to the hospital by ambulance to be checked out, but both were healthy, she said. And even though it was her second delivery, she said it was a first time experience for paramedic Bryce Czepanski.