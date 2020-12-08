Region gets $13 million in current round of state road grants

Lake, Porter and LaPorte county communities will see up to $13 million in state assistance for local road projects in the latest round of Community Crossings grants.

Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness announced on Tuesday a combined $101 million in grants to 241 Indiana cities, towns and counties. The grants will pay 50% of the cost of projects in larger communities, and 75% in smaller ones.

“As we navigate through the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re as committed as ever to improving and building our state’s infrastructure," Holcomb said in announcing the grants. "I’m incredibly pleased that we’re able to fund all of the high-priority local road projects submitted in this round. Taking care of our local roads is key to making sure our communities remain attractive places to grow businesses and create careers.”

The Community Crossings Initiative was established in 2016 and has provided more than $830 million in state matching funds for construction projects.