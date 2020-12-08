Region gets $13 million in current round of state road grants

Lake, Porter and LaPorte county communities will see up to $13 million in state assistance for local road projects in the latest round of Community Crossings grants.
Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness announced on Tuesday a combined $101 million in grants to 241 Indiana cities, towns and counties. The grants will pay 50% of the cost of projects in larger communities, and 75% in smaller ones.
“As we navigate through the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re as committed as ever to improving and building our state’s infrastructure," Holcomb said in announcing the grants. "I’m incredibly pleased that we’re able to fund all of the high-priority local road projects submitted in this round. Taking care of our local roads is key to making sure our communities remain attractive places to grow businesses and create careers.”
The Community Crossings Initiative was established in 2016 and has provided more than $830 million in state matching funds for construction projects.
In March, INDOT awarded $126.5 million in this year's first round of Community Crossings grants. The current round of funding was delayed three months due to revenue uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to INDOT. The $101 million awarded was the balance available in the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund at the end of the 2020 fiscal year, as well as revenue collected so far in the 2021 fiscal year. The state fiscal year begins July 1.
“This is a tremendous win for our local partners,” INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness said in Tuesday's announcement. “Our continued partnership with Hoosier communities will deliver more high priority local road projects in the coming year, many of which have been in planning for months or even years and wouldn’t be able to move forward now without the state’s funding commitment.”
Awards in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties went to:
Beverly Shores: $31,259.55
Cedar Lake: $393,026.25
Chesterton: $114,142.50
Crown Point: $55,984.23
Dune Acres: $105,079.01
Dyer: $346,240.67
East Chicago: $1,000,000
Gary: $1,000,000
Griffith: $761,883.20
Hammond: $552,348.70
Hebron: $392,545.87
Kingsford Heights: $228,723.75
Kouts: $186,831
Lake County: $975,073
LaPorte County: $996,974.99
Merrillville: $751,573.69
Michigan City: $775,218.89
Munster: $473,685
New Chicago: $169,501.50
Ogden Dunes: $127,875
Portage: $327,882.50
Porter County: $625,262.50
St. John: $1,000,000
Schererville: $155,041.95
Valparaiso: $422,822.28
Wanatah: $153,033
Winfield: $1,000,000
To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction. They must also submit an INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges. The grants have an annual maximum of $1 million.
State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.
A list of all communities receiving matching funds in the 2020 summer/fall call for projects is online at www.in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.
