 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Region gets $13 million in current round of state road grants
alert top story urgent

Region gets $13 million in current round of state road grants

{{featured_button_text}}
road construction stock photo

Lake, Porter and LaPorte county communities will see up to $13 million in state assistance for local road projects in the latest round of Community Crossings grants.

Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness announced on Tuesday a combined $101 million in grants to 241 Indiana cities, towns and counties. The grants will pay 50% of the cost of projects in larger communities, and 75% in smaller ones.

“As we navigate through the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re as committed as ever to improving and building our state’s infrastructure," Holcomb said in announcing the grants. "I’m incredibly pleased that we’re able to fund all of the high-priority local road projects submitted in this round. Taking care of our local roads is key to making sure our communities remain attractive places to grow businesses and create careers.”

The Community Crossings Initiative was established in 2016 and has provided more than $830 million in state matching funds for construction projects.

In March, INDOT awarded $126.5 million in this year's first round of Community Crossings grants. The current round of funding was delayed three months due to revenue uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to INDOT. The $101 million awarded was the balance available in the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund at the end of the 2020 fiscal year, as well as revenue collected so far in the 2021 fiscal year. The state fiscal year begins July 1.

“This is a tremendous win for our local partners,” INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness said in Tuesday's announcement. “Our continued partnership with Hoosier communities will deliver more high priority local road projects in the coming year, many of which have been in planning for months or even years and wouldn’t be able to move forward now without the state’s funding commitment.”

Awards in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties went to:

Beverly Shores: $31,259.55

Cedar Lake: $393,026.25

Chesterton: $114,142.50

Crown Point: $55,984.23

Dune Acres: $105,079.01

Dyer: $346,240.67

East Chicago: $1,000,000

Gary: $1,000,000

Griffith: $761,883.20

Hammond: $552,348.70

Hebron: $392,545.87

Kingsford Heights: $228,723.75

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kouts: $186,831

Lake County: $975,073

LaPorte County: $996,974.99

Merrillville: $751,573.69

Michigan City: $775,218.89

Munster: $473,685

New Chicago: $169,501.50

Ogden Dunes: $127,875

Portage: $327,882.50

Porter County: $625,262.50

St. John: $1,000,000

Schererville: $155,041.95

Valparaiso: $422,822.28

Wanatah: $153,033

Winfield: $1,000,000

To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction. They must also submit an INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges. The grants have an annual maximum of $1 million.

State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.

A list of all communities receiving matching funds in the 2020 summer/fall call for projects is online at www.in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.

Gallery: Holiday lights of Northwest Indiana

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Cook County Sheriff's K-9 finds missing person

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts