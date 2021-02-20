Region Girl Scout troop hosts drive-thru cookie booth

WINFIELD — Sandy and Dave Brzycki drove from Valparaiso to Winfield with the sole purpose of purchasing Girl Scout Cookies.
"We'll take the whole table," Dave Brzycki joked from inside his car.
The couple didn't purchase the dozens of Girl Scout Cookies on display set up on a folding table on Saturday but did purchase five boxes from Troop 35580, based in the Lakes of the Four Seasons area.
"This was a good idea," Sandy Brzycki said.
The Girl Scout troop, comprised of both Daisies and Brownies, set up a drive-thru cookie booth from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sassy Salon parking lot, 8291 E. 109th Ave. in Winfield.
The girls, including Hazel Wampner, 9, dressed up in Styrofoam cookie costumes and stood atop drifts of snow asking passersby to pull up and buy their cookies.
"Come on down to cookie town. Don't ask why just buy, buy buy," urged Hazel Wampner.
Another Girl Scout, Rosemarie Saco, 8, had as her selling routine: "Have a cookie day."
To stay warm, the girls would take occasional breaks from selling by dancing in the parking lot to the Cupid Shuffle, troop leader Kailey Gernenz said.
"To keep them warm we have done some dance parties. It's been going well and the kids can be kids again. That's what I love," Gernenz said.
Gernenz and fellow co-leader Christine Buczek were considering the idea for the drive-thru cookie sales a year ago prior to issues of COVID-19, which made door to door sales unsafe.
"We thought it would be a fun to do a drive-thru and the kids can be outside," Gernenz said.
Gernenz said they might consider continuing the drive-thru tradition in coming years since it is convenient for customers like Terry and Rita Pappas, who drove from Portage, to purchase four boxes of cookies.
"We came for the Girl Scouts," Rita Pappas said.
Their son, Michael Pappas, achieved the Eagle Scout rank and Rita Pappas was a former Scout leader.
Money earned from the cookie sales will go toward a possible trip to a Disney Youth Program plus the purchase of patches and to raise money for field trips including one to Savannah, Georgia, to visit the home of Girl Scout founder Juliette Gordon Low.
The troop last year sold around 4,000 Girl Scout Cookies and is hoping to match that number this year.
This will be the second weekend the troop has sold the Girl Scout Cookies at the same location, Gernenz said.
"They sold cookies last weekend at the same location and were having the time of their lives. They truly enjoy selling cookies," Gernenz said.
Jessica Sass, the owner of Sassy Salon and a mutual friend of the two troop leaders, agreed to allow the drive-thru cookie booth to be held in her lot.
The troop is also working on it's Hero Project, a project that allows those who don't want the cookies to donate them to military, fire, police or front line workers, Gernenz said.
The Girl Scout Cookies sell for $5 a box.
The cookie selections include Lemon Ups, Thin Mints, Do-Si-Dos, Tagalongs, S'mores, Toffee-Tastic, Samoas and Trefoils.
The deadline for the Girl Scouts to sell cookies is March 21.
"I hope they get to Disney," Traci Keenan, of Lakes of the Four Seasons, said after she and her husband, Terry Keenan, drove up from nearby Lakes of the Four Seasons to purchase four boxes.
Those wanting to purchase cookies from the troop prior to that deadline can email Gernenz at kaileylizabeth9@gmail.com.