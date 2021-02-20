Region Girl Scout troop hosts drive-thru cookie booth

Gernenz and fellow co-leader Christine Buczek were considering the idea for the drive-thru cookie sales a year ago prior to issues of COVID-19, which made door to door sales unsafe.

"We thought it would be a fun to do a drive-thru and the kids can be outside," Gernenz said.

Gernenz said they might consider continuing the drive-thru tradition in coming years since it is convenient for customers like Terry and Rita Pappas, who drove from Portage, to purchase four boxes of cookies.

"We came for the Girl Scouts," Rita Pappas said.

Their son, Michael Pappas, achieved the Eagle Scout rank and Rita Pappas was a former Scout leader.

Money earned from the cookie sales will go toward a possible trip to a Disney Youth Program plus the purchase of patches and to raise money for field trips including one to Savannah, Georgia, to visit the home of Girl Scout founder Juliette Gordon Low.

The troop last year sold around 4,000 Girl Scout Cookies and is hoping to match that number this year.

This will be the second weekend the troop has sold the Girl Scout Cookies at the same location, Gernenz said.